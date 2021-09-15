Tickets for Shambala's 2022 festival set to go on sale today

Tickets for Shambala next year go on general sale today. Photo by Ania Shrimpton.

Tickets for next year’s Shambala Festival will go on general sale today, with festival goers finally able to celebrate the event’s 20th anniversary in 2022.

Shambala was postponed in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus, with organisers able to hold the scaled back Shambino event last month.

However, a full scale Shambala festival will return to its regular site in North Northamptonshire from August 25 to August 28, next year.

Everyone who originally purchased a ticket for Shambala 2021 before it was postponed has already had access to book tickets for next year’s festival.

The remaining tickets go on general sale at 3pm on Wednesday, September 15.

However, organisers expect considerably fewer tickets to be available on general sale due to those who have already purchased theirs.

Festival goers will be able to purchase in instalments and it will cost £50 to initially secure one with the next payment not due until February.

Coach and cycle packages, which give discounts on ticket prices, will also be available.

Tickets are only available via The Ticket Sellers.