Tickets for annual Shambala Festival on sale next week

Shambala Festival 2022. Photo by Sian Herbert

​Tickets for next year’s Shambala Festival which takes place in the county go on sale next week.

Shambala will return to its regular ‘secret’ location in Northamptonshire from Thursday, August 22, to Sunday, August 25, next summer.

Tickets will go on sale at 1pm on Wednesday, November 1.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The festival is still to confirm details of prices, instalment plans and ticket types.

Most Popular

Last year, a third of festival goers chose to travel using sustainable methods. These will be available again this year and £30 cheaper than general admission tickets.

People will also have the chance to ‘pay it forward’ with an optional additional donation when purchasing a tickets.

Funds raised this way are used help people in the area on low incomes attend Shambala.

People have also got the chance to vote for next year’s carnival theme using the Shambala phone app.