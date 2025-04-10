Thomas Truax heading back to Northants for headline Lab gig

Thomas Traux is returning to Northampton. Photo by Chris Saunders.

US singer-songwriter Thomas Truax is returning to Northampton this weekend to headline The Lab.

Truax is known for his captivating live performances built around an array of homemade instruments including a motorised drum machine called Mother Superior and a souped up gramophone called The Hornicator.

His music melds art rock and post punk into a surreal form of Americana with songs about insects, trees, technology and a lifelong obsession with all things lunar.

Truax’s latest album, Dream Catching Songs, was released in 2023 and he’s also known for his 2009 album Songs From The Films Of David Lynch.

He has previously collaborated with the likes of Jarvis Cocker, Yard Act’s James Smith and the late Terry Pratchett.

​Support at the Charles Street venue is by Jude Rees.

Tickets cost £6.50 in advance before fees via www.wegottickets.com/event/647485

There will be an additional £1 fee for non-venue members. For more information, visit https://www.thomastruax.com