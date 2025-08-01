‘This is just me orchestrating a silly night’: Jason Byrne on what to expect from his Corby show

Jason Byrne: 'The teachers would tell me I had my head in the clouds'

If you’re the kind of comedian who thrives on chaotic audience interaction, as Jason Byrne clearly does, how do you decide who to select from the crowd?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Well, for starters, you’re probably going to go for someone sitting near the front as, by now, those are the punters who’ll know there’s a good chance of them getting involved in his high-energy shows. He tends also to pick men, because their ineptitude at following instructions makes things even more entertaining.

“Every time I’ve picked a woman they’ve done what I’ve asked them perfectly,” says Byrne, who is coming to the Core at Corby Cube on October 8 with his new show, Head in the Clouds. “When a man does it, he’s often facing the wrong way, he doesn’t know what I’m saying, he’s gone off and come back. Men between the ages of 30 and 60 are normally so used to being guided by their wives that they don’t know what they’re doing. Once this guy couldn’t hear what I was saying because his wife had forgotten to give him his hearing aid – to actually put them in his ears for him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Byrne says the name for the new show comes from him having got lost in his own imagination as a kid. “The teachers would tell me I had my head in the clouds,” he says. “I was obviously creating my own little world, and they were always telling me to stop daydreaming and go back to maths.”

It’s something he spoke about with the late Irish poet and playwright Seamus Heaney, whose teachers would regularly reprimand him for favouring scribbling away over following the rules. Imagine the art that would’ve been lost had those types of teachers had succeeded in beating the dreams out of kids like that.

Byrne’s on a mission to get adults to enjoy the giddiness of mucking around – the sort of ridiculous fun you used to see on Vic Reeves and Bob Mortimer’s shows, such as fruit being tromboned off people’s heads.

“I’m not talking about things like office team building, which is horrendous. Nobody likes that,” says the Dubliner, the biggest selling comedian at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. “This is just me orchestrating a silly night with some nice bits of stand-up.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In recent years Byrne’s been saying he’s got to be less physical on stage than he used to. He does, after all, now have six stents in his body after doctors discovered he had a previously undiagnosed heart condition, and is supposed to be taking things a bit more easy. But, although what he’s doing now is less dangerous than what he’s done in the past, he’s never going to be the sort of comic who stands behind a microphone stand for the whole show.

One of the ideas he’s playing with for the new show is a sort of acknowledgement of the multi-generational appeal of his comedy. “I hate the way younger people get dissed for being on their phones,” he says, after underlining how much he likes seeing all ages in his audience. “I always say that if we had phones in the 1980s we’d have been on the phones! We wouldn’t have been saying, ‘I’m not going on the phone, oh no, I’m going to build a raft or a fire.’ We’d have been holding those things and going: ‘look at this!’”

So, again, without wanting to give too much away, he’ll be calling a few younger people up on stage and getting them to guess the purpose of certain now obsolete objects from the 1980s and ‘90s. This will all happen while somebody else does something ridiculously distracting (and specific) in the background. It’s all carefully planned chaos.

Byrne doesn’t really have a problem with hecklers; if anything, his biggest on-stage challenges have involved audience members wanting to join in, but that always ends up in a fun time for everyone. He’s had audience members heckle each other, though. Once, a Londoner described himself as a “building manager” and a Scot at the back of the auditorium said: “Ah, he’s a janny.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was confused so I asked what that is,” he recalls. “A Scottish lady said: ‘A janny is a janny.’ Then another woman stood up and went, ‘Janitor, Jason. She’s trying to say janitor.’ I went: ‘Oh, who are you?” and she went, ‘I’m a protestant,’ and sat down. The crowd were killing themselves.”

He’s currently working on the finishing touches of Head in the Clouds, and trying to anticipate how long various stunts will take. He recently watched a YouTube video about the 1974 World Diddling Championships – all about the art of making Celtic-sounding musical noises with one’s mouth, and known variously as “fiddling” or “lilting” in Ireland – and can’t stop thinking about how funny it is.

“You sometimes have men in a pub with no talent, no ability to sing, and the whole place goes quiet while they start going ‘fiddledee-dee’. The reason they do it is the English took our instruments off us hundreds of years ago,” he laughs, hinting at some comical onstage retribution being planned.

At a time when grim news is around every corner, it’s the kind of silly fun we could all do with. As he puts it: “In case World War 3 starts, it’ll be really good if I get the show in just before then.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jason’s career has seen him awarded the UK radio industry’s Sony Radio Gold Award for his Radio 2 show. TV appearances include Amazon’s Last One Laughing, The Royal Variety Performance, The Graham Norton Show, Live at the Apollo and The John Bishop Christmas Show.

Visit jasonbyrne.ie to book.