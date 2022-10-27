These are the worlds top 10 most loved Halloween songs

With spooky season well and truly upon us, what better way to is there to get yourself in the Halloween spirit than with the perfect playlist?

Play Like Mum have taken a deep dive into 998 playlists and over 123,000 songs to discover the world's favourite scary tracks - just in time for this year's Halloween parties.

The top 10 most popular Halloween songs:

1 Monster Mash, Bobby "Boris" Pickett

2 Thriller, Michael Jackson

Most Popular

3 This Is Halloween, The Citizens of Halloween

4 Time Warp, Little Nell

5 Highway to Hell, AC/DC

6 Somebody's Watching Me, Rockwell

Advertisement Hide Ad

7 Disturbia, Rihanna

8 Spooky, Scary Skeletons, Andrew Gold

9 Halloween Theme, John Carpenter

10 (Don't Fear) The Reaper, Blue Öyster Cult

Advertisement Hide Ad