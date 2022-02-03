These are the 10 dancers taking part in the official Strictly Come Dancing Professionals UK tour - plus all venues and dates
The official Strictly Come Dancing - the Professionals UK Tour is back.
Directed by Strictly's creative director Jason Gilkison, the tour will feature a line-up of 10 dancers and Strictly TV favourites: Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Graziano Di Prima, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Cameron Lombard, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk and Kai Widdrington.
Jason Gilkison said: "We are delighted to announce this incredible line-up of Strictly dancers for this year's official Strictly Professionals tour. These much-loved pros are set to dazzle audiences across the country this spring, with two hours of the finest choreography and dancing. Watching them perform at such an incredible standard is an experience not to be missed."
Strictly Come Dancing - The Professionals 2022 UK Tour Dates
April 28: Salford: The Lowry 7.30pm
April 29: Salford: The Lowry 2.30pm & 7.30pm
April 30: Cardiff: Motorpoint Arena 7.30pm
May 1: Cardiff: Motorpoint Arena 2.30pm & 7.30pm
May 3: Hull: Bonus Arena 7.30pm
May 4: Hull: Bonus Arena 7.30pm
May 5: Newcastle: Utilita Arena 7.30pm
May 6: Liverpool: M&S Bank Arena 7.30pm
May 7: Sheffield: Utilita Arena 7.30pm
May 8: Birmingham: Symphony Hall 2.30pm & 7.30pm
May 10: Nottingham: Royal Concert Hall 7.30pm
May 11: Portsmouth: Guildhall 7.30pm
May 12: Brighton: Brighton Centre 7.30pm
May 13: London: Palladium 7.30pm
May 14: London: Palladium 2.30pm & 7.30pm
May 15: Brighton: Centre 2.30pm & 7.30pm
May 17: Bournemouth: BIC 7.30pm
May 18: Bournemouth: BIC 7.30pm
May 19: Plymouth: Pavilions 7.30pm
May 20: Plymouth: Pavilions 2.30pm & 7.30pm
May 21: Oxford: New Theatre 2.30pm & 7.30pm
May 22: Nottingham: Royal Concert Hall 7.30pm
May 24: Leeds: First Direct Arena 7.30pm
May 25: Blackpool: Opera House 7.30pm
May 26: Blackpool: Opera House 7.30pm
May 28: Glasgow: Armadillo 7.30pm
May 29: Edinburgh: Festival Theatre 2.30pm & 7.30pm
May 30:Aberdeen: P&J Arena 7.30pm
Tickets are on sale now from StrictlyTheProfessionals.com