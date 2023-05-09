Therapy? will return to the Roadmender in December. Photo by Tom Hoad.

Northern Irish rock trio Therapy? will return to the Roadmender this winter as part of a 10-date tour to support their latest album.

The band released their 16th LP, Hard Cold Fire, this month and will headline the Northampton venue on Sunday, December 3.

Formed in Co. Antrim in 1989, Therapy? have over the course of three decades carved their own path, from the noise-rock clang of their early mini-albums Babyteeth and Pleasure Death, to genre-defying mainstream success in the 1990s with Gold-certified albums Troublegum and Infernal Love, to enduring, cult-hero status in the post-millennial climate.

Hard Cold Fire was written and pre-produced during an unprecedented time for music and is hefty, compact and accessible - a distillation of everything that has made them what they are.

“One thing we did decide when we were eventually able to rehearse, was that we didn't want to make a 'lockdown record',” explains vocalist and guitarist Andy Cairns, “because people have been through enough.

“When we began to rehearse the songs, we realised there was an empathetic quality to them.

“We wanted to make something that was a bit more relatable, and less standoffish and claustrophobic - which we have a history of, and it stands in places - but we wanted to make something more approachable and open.”

Bassist Michael McKeegan adds: “We wanted this album to be one that felt good to play live, almost a release after this period of stasis, but then also not dwelling on the whole situation - we're moving forward, and we wanted that energy to be there.”

Therapy? once more worked with renowned producer Chris Sheldon (Foo Fighters, Feeder, Biffy Clyro), a consistent good-luck charm for the band dating back to 1994's breakout album Troublegum.

The band decamped to the newly-opened Marshall Studios in Milton Keynes toward the end of 2021, working furiously to put the album down in its final form after spending the crisis period refining its ideas and working out its songs during intermittent in-person rehearsals.

“We know Chris. We've got a similar mindset, a similar outlook in life, a similar sense of humour,” explains McKeegan.

“It works really well, and it's a very easy, collaborative environment. There's no agenda to making the album, apart from 'let's make this absolutely brilliant'.

“He's excellent at getting sounds up and getting the performance out of you, knowing when to push a bit harder, knowing when something doesn't need to be over-complicated.

“There's an enthusiasm and a connection with him that really does bring something to the band, and to the vibe we have together.”

While Hard Cold Fire represents the next milestone in the band's long and ongoing journey, it sits at the front of a long body of work, with 16 long-players seeing Therapy? veer between noise-rock discord and sparse, groovy experimentation, and million-selling, mainstream-friendly pop and noirish, cinematic vistas.

For long-time fans, the album will reward an attentive ear in terms of musical flourishes and Cairns' trademark lyrical substance, but as a finished product, the band has set out to create something that stands alone.

“I think we all wanted just to build on what we've achieved artistically with our last few albums, and in particular Cleave,” adds McKeegan.

“This record encapsulates a lot of the classic Therapy? elements, but layers something new on top, just trying to push those elements forward a little bit.

“It's an interesting tightrope to walk, but there's core Therapy? musical elements there, and elements of the bands we like pop up as well.”

“What I love about it is, it has a uniformity," explains Cairns.

“It sounds like one entire body of work, there's no song that goes off on a tangent or sounds out of place. It's the same mindset and same goal - that brevity, that sense of euphoria in the vocals, that sense of urgency and energy, I think we managed to capture that.

“When I heard it back, I thought 'mission accomplished'.”

The serrated, chugging riffage, churning low-end and propulsive rhythms that are hallmarks of the band's sound are all present and correct, but met with a new-found sense of resolution and release.

This is most overtly displayed on the one-two punch of Joy, exemplifying that heavy/euphoric dynamic, and the strident focus of Bewildered Herd.

Both set the tone for explorations of collective traumas, evident in Two Wounded Animals, the managed decline of late-stage capitalism in Poundland of Hope and Glory and fragmented perceptions in Ugly.

“We put together something that floats our boat,” says longtime drummer Neil Cooper.

“That can go right back to listening to bands from the early 90s, something that's left of centre, but still sounds amazing.

“That's where I'm trying to pin the honesty - it's almost like a remembering of what music means to us, in a weird way.

“That escape I found as a kid playing drums and gives me something I absolutely require.

“I do think when we wrote this album, those uplifting choruses, mixed with the anger of everything else - there's a thread there, that will always be there.”

“There's a reinvigorated feel to the band, it really feels as though things are moving forward," Cooper says.

“I'm very excited about people hearing this. It's not just about turning up and performing, there's a real family feel to the whole thing.

“Everyone's so invested...we're unbelievably lucky, some bands don't get that privilege, and I appreciate that. We're in a fantastic place.”

Therapy? headline the Roadmender on Sunday, December 3. Support is by Bokassa.

Tickets cost £25 before fees and are on sale from Friday, May 12, at 10am.