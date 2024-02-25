The Zutons on stage at The Roadmender in Northampton on Saturday, February 24, 2024. Photo by David Jackson.

The Zutons are back with their first new album in 16 years and on Saturday, their UK tour rolled into Northampton for a sold-out gig at the Roadmender.

After forming in the early 2000s, the Liverpudlians released three albums in four years before disbanding in 2009.

Fifteen years later, they’re on the verge of releasing new album The Big Decider which has been produced by Lightning Seeds main-man Ian Broudie and disco funk legend Nile Rodgers.

In front of the 800-odd packed into the Roadmender, the band’s set was a pretty even split between songs from their acclaimed debut, Who Killed The Zutons, and their new record – with a few from Tired Of Hanging Around thrown in for good measure.

Joining The Zutons were fellow Liverpudlians Casino.

Beginning with Zuton Fever – the opening track from their debut - the band eased fans in with some familiar material early on, with Why Won’t You Give Me Your Love? and Pressure Point among the first tracks to get the fans moving.

The Zutons are based around the core members of lead guitarist and singer Dave McCabe, saxophonist and backing singer Abi Harding and drummer Sean Payne.

Live, they’re augmented by a further three band mates on keys, guitar and bass.

However, it’s the rapport between McCabe and Harding which remains the focal point all night, with the latter seemingly in her element dancing to the band’s sax and keyboard-infused groove-laden indie rock.

Fans of The Zutons will have been happy enough to be in the same room as the band after so long away, however, they somewhat suffer the same fate as any act touring ahead of a new record release.

Only one of the seven tracks from The Big Decider (released in April) is out in the wild – so for the bulk of the new material The Zutons played, fans seemed content on taking in the new tracks rather than enjoying them fully.

That said, the new material sounded great, with the likes of Disappear and In Your Arms ticking all the boxes any Zutons fan would be hoping for.

Unsurprisingly, the opening bars of Valerie were greeted with cheers from the Roadmender crowd, with the bulk of fans dancing away while others held phones aloft to grab a clip of the band’s best-known hit.

As The Zutons’ set headed to its conclusion, they played the one new single fans knew from the forthcoming album before finishing with noughties indie staple You Will You Won’t.

After so long away, it’s great to have The Zutons back. They’ve always had a sound to separate them from the sea of other indie garage rock influenced acts and if the new material played at the Roadmender is anything to go by, fans are going to love the new record when it arrives in April.

The Zutons played:

Zuton Fever

Hello Conscience

Dirty Dancehall

Why Won’t You Give Me Your Love?

Pressure Point

Disappear

Rise

Confusion

Best Of Me

In Your Arms

Don’t Ever Think (Too Much)

Valerie

Remember Me

Water

Pauline

Creeping On The Dancefloor

You Will You Won’t