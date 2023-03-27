Skindred are returning to The Roadmender.

The Wonder Stuff and Skindred will both play headline gigs at the Roadmender later this year.

Indie rockers The Wonder Stuff will headline on Friday, July 25, with Skindred returning on Friday, October 6.

Fronted by singer and guitarist Miles Hunt, The Wonder Stuff will be playing their 1993 album Construction For The Modern Idiot in full at the Northampton venue before playing a set of hits, classics and rarities from their 37-year catalogue.

The band’s fourth album featured the hits ‘On The Ropes’, ‘Hot love Now’ and ‘Full of Life (Happy Now)’.

Alongside frontman Hunt is only other surviving original member Malcolm Treece on guitar, the longest standing fiddle player Erica Nockalls, Mark Gemini-Thwaite on guitar, Eat’s Tim Sewell on bass and Pete Howard on drums.

Tickets cost £32.50 in advance before fees and go on pre-sale on Wednesday, March 29, at 10am and then general sale on Friday, March 31 at 10am.

For more information, visit www.thewonderstuff.co.uk

Welsh ragga metallers Skindred will return to the Roadmender on Friday, October 6.

The band released new single Set Fazers this month and will release their eighth album Smile in August.

Skindred were recently nominated for the Best UK Live Act award at this year’s Heavy Music Awards.

Singer Benji Webbe is joined in the band by Daniel Pugsley, Mikey Demus and Arya Goggin.

Skindred will also be opening for Kiss on the band’s End Of The Road tour at arenas across the UK in July.

There will be an artist pre-sale for Skindred’s gig on Wednesday, March 29, at 10am followed by a general sale which begins on Friday, March 31 at 10am.

For more information, visit https://skindred.net

