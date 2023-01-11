The Subways to play Black Prince gig following release of new LP

The Subways are returning to Northampton to headline The Black Prince. Photo by Laura Lewis.

Hertfordshire indie punk trio The Subways are returning to Northampton as part of a UK tour to support their new album.

The band will release Uncertain Joys this week via Alcopop! Records and following a launch party in London, will embark on an 11-date tour across the UK which heads to The Black Prince in Northampton on Saturday, January 21.

Uncertain Joys was recorded and produced by frontman and producer Billy Lunn, mixed by the Grammy Award-winning Adrian Bushby (Muse, Foo Fighters) and mastered by Katie Tavini (Mykki Blanco, Arlo Parks, Nadine Shah).

Catbear will be joining The Subways at The Black Prince.

Last year, the band began releasing new singles from the album, including Black Wax, Love Waiting On You and You Kill My Cool.

Talking about the latter, Lunn said: “You Kill My Cool was written at a time when I felt love so strongly that I wanted to be consumed by it, to give myself over to it entirely.

“I recognised a self-effacement in this feeling, as it was a willing submission or surrender that was as much destructive as it was productive. You become ecstatic, beside yourself and not what you were before.

“Time stops but moves too quickly, you grow but you also diminish, you feel pleasure alongside immense pain.

“The one you love is more than just a single number amongst seven-billion others, more than a profile picture or a name by which you call them.

“They're godlike—and with such power, they can send you to a state of nirvana and they can demolish you. Either of which continues to enthral.”

The Subways formed at the turn of the century and singer and guitarist Lunn is joined by bassist and singer Charlotte Cooper and drummer Camille Phillips – the latter joining the band in 2020.

They broke through into the mainstream with their 2005 debut album Young For Eternity which featured the singles Rock & Roll Queen, Oh Yeah and 1am among others.

Following their debut, they released All Or Nothing in 2008, Money and Celebrity in 2001 and the self-titled The Subways in 2015.

During their 20-year career, The Subways have toured with AC/DC, Foo Fighters and Oasis, appeared on the Late Show with David Letterman and Late Night with Conan O'Brien, and graced the festival main-stages of Glastonbury, Reading & Leeds, Lollapalooza, Download, Soundwave, Hurricane & Southside, Rock Im Park, Rock Am Ring and many more.

Support at the Abington Square venue is by Catbear and Shallow Honey.

Catbear release their new single I Choose Love later this month.

The track by the London duo follows their 2021 debut album Into The Light and is described as an ethereal dreampop anthem celebrating queer love and fighting to live as your true self.

Doors open at 7.30pm and tickets cost £22 before fees. This is a 16+ show.

Advance tickets are available via www.skiddle.com/e/36217133.