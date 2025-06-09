The Searchers Thank You tour heads to Royal & Derngate

The Searchers.

The Searches are bringing their ‘Thank You’ tour to Royal & Derngate this weekend.

Despite having multiple ‘final’ tours under their belt, the Liverpudlian pop-rockers are playing a short run of gigs across the country ahead of appearing at the Glastonbury Festival later this month.

The band is best known for hits including Sweets For My Sweet, Suga & Spice, Needles & Pins, What Have They Done To The Rain and many more.

The Searchers have toured continually for more than six decades since topping the charts in 1963 with Sweets For My Sweet.

They are still led by original guitarist John McNally and bassist Frank Allen who has been part of the band since the mid-1960s. Both are joined by Spencer James and Richie Burns.

Tickets for their gig at the Northampton venue on Sunday, June 15, cost £31.50 before fees via https://www.royalandderngate.co.uk

For more information about The Searchers visit http://www.the-searchers.co.uk/