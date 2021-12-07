The Reytons announce Roadmender date as part of debut album tour

The Reytons.

South Yorkshire indie quartet The Reytons will headline the Roadmender in February as part of a UK tour in support of their debut album.

The band released Kids Off The Estate last month and after selling out Rotherham’s 4,300 capacity Magna in just 10 hours, they have today announced an additional 17 dates across the country.

Their debut reached number 11 in the UK’s Official Albums Chart and follows the EP May Seriously Harm You And Others Around You.

The Reytons headline the Northampton venue on Sunday, February 27.

Tickets cost £14 in advance before fees and are available on pre-sale now.

General sale is from 10am on Friday, December 10.