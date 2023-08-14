Following the retirement of Christopher Mabley, the choir’s Musical Director for 18 years, the Northampton Philharmonic Choir is excited to announce the appointment of Thomas Moore as their new Musical Director with immediate effect.

Tom holds Bachelor of Music and Master of Arts degrees from the University of Huddersfield and is a Fellow of the Royal College of Organists. He has extensive choral directing experience, having held a number cathedral organist appointments in his career, as well as working with several notable northern choral societies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In September 2022, Tom took up the post of Director of Music at St Matthew’s Church in Northampton.

Thomas Moore

Most Popular

Karen Booth, chairman of the choir, said “With the appointment of Tom as our new Musical Director the Northampton Philharmonic Choir is entering a new chapter in its long history and we are excited that Tom is joining us as our new Musical Director. He brings fresh energy and enthusiasm to the choir, and we are looking forward with excitement to our 2023/24 season and beyond”

Tom said “I am very much looking forward to working with Northampton Philharmonic Choir, and to starting a new chapter in its illustrious history. There is much to be done in securing the long-term future of the choir after the effects of the Covid19 pandemic – we must promptly recruit new members to the choir, enabling us to plan exciting musical challenges over the next years”.

Founded in 1896 The Northampton Philharmonic Choir has enjoyed a long history of music-making in Northampton and the surrounding area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as singing the standard and well-loved choral repertoire from before the twentieth century, the Choir regularly sings more contemporary choral classics.

The Choir rehearses on a Tuesday evening at St Michael’s and All Angels Church, Perry Street, Northampton.