The Music Barn reveals full line-up ahead of festival’s return this summer

The Music Barn festival returns in June

Organisers of this year’s Music Barn festival have revealed the full line-up of acts which will be performing later this year.

Following the first wave announcement in December, dozens more artists have been added to the event which returns on Saturday, June 7, and takes place on land at Cranford near Kettering.

The full line-up now includes goddard. Featuring Dred MC a& Megan Linnell, Efan, George Mensah, Grafix Monka, Sammy Porter, Anais, Casey Club, Doorly, Great Adamz, Noisy, The Mercians, 1905 Project, Acid 88, ADA, Alex Gardner, Afreine, Amiah, Andizz, Blevins & The Boys, B Line, Charlotte Carpenter, Clarkey, Dappz, Covered In Funk, Devious MC, DGS, Dupex, Embark, Eden Lole, Gavlar, Intense, Jake Jaggard, Jamie Cadmey, Kalist, Keiron Farrow, Kitchy, Kriticalz, Lester G, Litesleeper, Militant Crew, Mix5ta, Paul Roberts, RS, The Social, The Whisky Flowers, The White Lakes and Wish, Universal Solution, Russell James, Martin Smith, Death Disco, ES Vedra, Macious, Padraig Ballyer and Sean Johnson & Friends.

At the Music Barn, acts will be performing across the festival’s Main Stage, the Slade Stage, the Electric Forge and Selecta Stage.

To celebrate the full line-up announcement, organisers are running a VIP ticket, drinks and food package giveaway. Full details are available on the Music Barn’s Instagram page.

While early bird tickets went on sale last year, they will return to general sale later this month.

For more information, visit https://musicbarn-signup.co.uk and https://musicbarn.co.uk