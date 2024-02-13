The Mousetrap review - Classic whodunnit brings thrills and mystery to Northampton

'As the layers of each character's story are peeled away, the dramatic edge sets in'

A quaint guesthouse in the countryside, a snowy night, a gathering of guests assembled from near and far - it all seems the perfect setting for a murder.

Now on its 70th anniversary tour, the world's longest running play, The Mousetrap, has made it to Northampton's Royal & Derngate - with a story as dramatic as its first night show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As an Agatha Christie fan, I was delighted to finally see this iconic play. I used to explore car boot sales as a child, trying to buy as many Christie novels as I could and setting myself the challenge of reading them all.

Most Popular

Christie was a prolific writer and, spoiler alert, I didn't quite manage it. Getting to see The Mousetrap was another goal never achieved – until Monday night.

To keep to the true tradition of The Mousetrap, there will be no spoilers about the play itself. But, what can I say?

The production is wonderful in that it seems to have stayed true to the feel and pace of so much of Christie's work; something set in a cosy, welcoming environment with apparently staid, comfortable characters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the layers of each character's story are peeled away, the dramatic edge then sets in.

I loved the setting of the play, the comfy sitting room of a rural guesthouse run by a young couple - Mollie and Giles Ralston (played perfectly by Neerja Naik and Barnaby Jago).

A set of doors leading off set really added to the sense of mystery, providing perfect places to stow the large number of characters (a drawing room and a library for example), as well as possible hiding places for potential murderers.

A strong cast delivered characters as varied as the grumpy, miserable Mrs Boyle (played by the brilliant Gwyneth Strong) and the exuberant architect Christopher Wren (taken on by the talented Shaun McCourt), really making the play zing with new life.

To Christie fans out there who have never seen the play, don't leave it another 70 years.