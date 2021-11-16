The Lottery Winners to bring new album tour to Northants

The Lottery Winners.

The Lottery Winners will be returning to Northampton next month following the release of their new album which is due out in the coming weeks.

The indie-pop quartet, who previously opened for Sleeper at the Roadmender in 2019, are headlining The Black Prince on Thursday, December 9.

The Lottery Winners are playing a series of intimate gigs to promote Something To Leave The House For, which is released six days before their Northampton gig.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year, the band released their self-titled album which entered the UK’s Official Albums Chart at number 23 and reached number three in the Independent Album Charts.

They’ve collaborated with the likes of Frank Turner, Sleeper, the Wonder Stuff and even (bizarrely) Nickelback.

Following the lifting of lockdown restrictions this year, they were able to finally start touring the record, playing sold out shows across the UK.

Joining The Lottery Winners at the Abington Square venue will be Phantom Isle.

Tickets cost £8 in advance via https://www.skiddle.com/e/35944174 or £10 on the door.