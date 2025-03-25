The Lab to host second MiXXLab DJ showcase this week

The second MiXXLab showcase takes place this week.

​An initiative to encourage more women into DJing and improve representation across Northampton’s music scene is hosting its second showcase this week.

The MiXXLab has been working with aspiring DJs in Northampton since last winter and following their first performance earlier this month for International Women’s Day, the second takes place this Friday.

The scheme, hosted by music and arts venue The Lab has been possible thanks to funding from Arts Council England.

Operations Manager Kirsty Wilkins said: “Initially the idea was to run a Women’s DJ course.

“We are seeing lots of great sound system and DJ events, but seeing very few women representing at these on the decks or mics.

“As well as the obvious desire we have to have balanced representation, I felt this often had an impact on the power dynamic in the room, which can actually impact on how comfortable or safe women feel.

“Bringing more women to the scene, in my opinion can only benefit everyone, by keeping the current DJs on their toes, as well as bringing whole different ways of running events, and keeping the scene vibrant.

“To be clear when we say women, that term will always encapsulate anyone who identifies as a woman.”

The first showcase at The Lab saw El Dee, Swong, Lady Livity, Big Mama Beatz and Mz Bevlar performing with special guest NexGen.

On Friday, High-Five, DJ Jackstar, Moni X and Bunny Deville will be performing with special guest Madame Electrifie.

Miss Wilkins and DJ Madame Electrifie selected the applicants for the MiXXLab course, looking at why they wanted to take part and what they could potentially bring to the town’s music scene in the future.

The Charles Street venue had previously received funding for its The Lab Creates project which focuses on inclusion, diversity and anti-racism.

The DJ course was one element of this and helped fund equipment and teaching time.

Talking about the impact she hopes MiXXLab will make, Miss Wilkins said: “I think to make meaningful change, like with everything, we have to start from the grassroots.

“It’s about engaging the people that would become DJs but because of lack of support, self-esteem, financial barriers, or childcare barriers, they don’t.

“At The Lab, especially through our Arts Council funded projects, we are constantly trying to find the root of the situation and remove barriers for everybody to be able to express themselves creatively and aim for their dreams.

“I know it sounds a bit cliché, but representation really matters, the reason we hear it so much is that it’s true.

“If you are the only female DJ trying out new stuff in a scene surrounded by men, you are going to feel exposed, judged and self-conscious.

“If you don’t see yourself represented in the scene, you start to think maybe there is a reason for that, maybe it’s not possible.

“This applies to anything of course not just DJing. I don’t know if any of us would have had the confidence to do it alone.”

MiXXLab organisers opted to hold the showcase over two events to ensure all the DJs had a chance to properly perform.

The first, held on International Women’s Day, “exceeded all expectations,” according to Miss Wilkins.

DJs performed a mixture of genres including house, trance, dub, electro, afro, hip-hop and pop.

Talking about their experiences taking part, Lady Livity said: “I've got so much out of this project, not just learning to DJ but meeting you amazing women and gaining confidence.”

DJ Bevlar added: “Having been on many dance floors, I can’t believe I’m on the other side of the decks for the first time.

“Thanks to the support and organisation from Kirsty, The Lab and Madame Electrifie, alongside funding from ACE, we’ve been given the opportunity to learn a new skill and form an amazing collective of music lovers”

Reflecting on the first showcase, DJ Jackstar said: “My feet are hurting and ears are ringing but my heart is so full. What a night.”

The new DJs have been working with Madame Electrifie and Nexgen – both established DJs on MiXXLab.

Miss Wilkins said: “Madame Electrifie has been inspirational. She has taken on this project with so much passion and understanding for everyone that’s been starting from scratch on it.

“She gave us a great foundation of knowledge and provided a really open, supportive space for us all to experiment.

“Nexgen offered us some extra mentor support as well and headlined the first show, which was epic.”

This year, Miss Wilkins hopes that some of those who have taken part in MiXXLab will be representing The Lab on a float at Northampton Carnival and DJs will also be performing at the roller disco at the Stowaway Festival which takes place near Stowe this summer.

The Lab is hoping to hold further MiXXLab DJ courses in the future as well as looking to help enable women in sound technician roles and support female rappers in the town further.

For more information about all forthcoming events at The Lab, visit https://thelabnorthampton.club