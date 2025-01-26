The Bug Club are back for Independent Venue Week gig
The Bug Club will be returning to The Black Prince in as part of Independent Venue Week.
Last year, the Welsh indie rock duo of guitarist and singer Sam Willmett and bassist singer Tilly Harris signed to Sub Pop Records and released their third album On The Intricate Inner Workings Of The System.
They return to Northampton having previously headlined in 2023.
Support at the Abington Square venue on Monday, January 27, is by John Myrtle and Chargr.
Tickets cost £15 and are available in advance via https://skiddle.com/e/40246165