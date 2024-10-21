The Bluetones will headline The Roadmender this week.

The band formed in the early 1990s and first came to prominence in 1995, when their debut release Are You Blue Or Are You Blind broke into the Top 40.

The single proved to be the launch pad for a run that saw 14 hit singles and six albums.

From thereon, the band, made up of brothers Mark and Scott Morriss alongside Adam Devlin and Eds Chesters, enjoyed considerable UK and Ireland successes, extending out across into Europe and Japan, before taking a hiatus in 2011 that lasted for four years.

The Bluetones are best known for their singles Slight Return and Cut Some Rug from their 1996 platinum selling debut Expecting To Fly and Solomon Bites The Worm from its follow up Return To The Last Chance Saloon.

Since then, they have re-established themselves as one of the UK’s most consistently entertaining live acts, regularly touring their extensive catalogue to their army of devoted fans.

This year’s release of the Drive Thru EP was the band’s first new material since the LP A New Athens 14 years ago.

Support at the Northampton venue on Saturday, October 26, is by Balter.

Doors open at 7.30pm, tickets cost £25 before fees and are available via www.seetickets.com/event/the-bluetones/the-roadmender/2954654