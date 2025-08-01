Ten of the Best - Your guide to what to see in the coming weeks

There's enchanting fun to be had with Spot

1 Spot's Birthday Party, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, Saturday August 16 and Sunday August 17

Based on the beloved Eric Hill classic Happy Birthday Spot, the playful and engaging production brings the nostalgia of Spot to the stage, capturing imaginations for children and grown-ups alike. Theatregoers can spend the day with Spot, Steve the Monkey, Tom the Crocodile, Helen the Hippo and Sally and Sam, Spot’s parents as they prepare for the best birthday party ever.

Visit castletheatre.co.uk or call 01933 270 007 to book or for more information.

In the woods at Shambala (photo: George Harrison)

2 Grease, Kilworth House Theatre, until Sunday September 7

The timeless tale of teenage love and rebellion promises to make summer nights special at Kilworth. Join the T- Birds and the Pink Ladies in a vibrant celebration of 1950s culture, with songs including Summer Nights, Greased Lightning and You’re the One That I Want. The vibrant production will transport theatregoers back to the ‘50s, and into the electrifying world of Rydell High School, where love, friendship and unforgettable music take centre stage. Kilworth House Theatre is one of the UK’s most picturesque open-air theatres, situated within the grounds of Kilworth House Hotel. Known for producing high-quality productions, the theatre brings together talented artists and a passionate audience.

Call 01858 881 939 or visit www.kilworthhouse.co.uk to book or for more information.

3 Shambala, mystery location, Northamptonshire, Thursday August 21 to Sunday August 24

A previous cast in Blood Brothers

The wildly creative Shambala festival returns. Heavy-hitters Digable Planets (a UK festival exclusive), chaotic post-punk favourites Fat Dog, fast-rising Manchester MC OneDa, blues-tinged trance rockers My Baby, future ghetto funk star Moonchild Sanelly and East End storyteller Hak Baker are among the biggest acts taking part. Romare will deliver a DJ set masterclass, fusing his signature mix of jazz, funk, soul, and global rhythms. Distinctive UK grime artist Manga Saint Hilare and genre-melting turntablist DJ Yoda also joins the pack, along with New Zealand’s electronic powerhouse Lady Shaka. UK breakbeat legends Freestylers and bassline veterans Dub Pistols will also face off in a titanic soundclash.

Other acts include Nubiyan Twist Soundsystem, which promises a brass-heavy, sunshine-soaked performance, and Daraa Tribes will bring their electrifying fusion of ancestral sounds and Saharan Blues. Folk-punk troubadour Grace Petrie and Berlin-based jazz-rap breakout Sorvina also join the line-up.

Saffron Records, a music tech initiative addressing the music business’s gender imbalance, will take over The Next Stage to spotlight cutting-edge artists inda Flo, Em Williams, LCN and ohmydais. The lineup also bridges nearly a century of generations, including viral 80-year-old Benju virtuoso Ustad Noor Bakhsh at the top end, and eight-year-old DJ prodigy Youngalist at the other.

The festival will also host spoken word performances from Lemn Sissay and Vanessa Kisuule, and a dose of political satire and activism with Led By Donkeys. Longtime Shambala favourite Jess Thom (aka Touretteshero) will also host a cabaret celebrating disability culture, creativity and resistance.

Sean Jones and Joe Sleight in a previous production of Blood Brothers (photo: Jack Merriman)

For the movers and shakers, there’ll be dance workshops in a variety of styles (hip hop, salsa, Bhangra) ahead of Saturday’s fancy dress carnival, themed ‘pun intended’. Shambala’s wild twist on Olympic sports, the Shambolympics, also makes a comeback. And The Healing Meadow returns in full bloom, hosting daily yoga, breathwork, gong baths and massage.

This year marks 25 years since the first Shambala, which takes place at a secret country estate.

Visit ww2.theticketsellers.co.uk/buy-tickets/shambala-2025/10058401 to book.

4 Carradine's Cockney Singalong, St Mary’s Church, Great Brington, Sunday August 24, 6pm

Feel a rush of a nostalgia at That '90s Fest

Join Tom Carradine on the Ol’ Joanna as he leads a traditional Cockney singalong with songs from the music hall era, the World Wars, the West End stage and more. Visit carradinescockneysingalong.co.uk for details.

5 Wayzegoose 2025, Silly Gooze Editions, Building 5, The Depot, Weedon Bec, Saturday August 23 and Sunday August 24, 11am to 4pm

Curated and hosted by Silly Gooze Editions, the event honours the long tradition of the Wayzegoose, historically a celebration for print workers. It’s a blend of print fair, protest, funfair and family day out. Visitors of all ages are welcome, including dogs. The first hour of each day is dedicated as a quiet hour, to make the event as accessible as possible for those with additional needs. Visit www.sillygooze.co.uk/wayzegoose2025 for details.

6 Ladies Wot Pod Live: A Women’s Rugby World Cup Special, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, August 27

To celebrate the Women’s Rugby World Cup arriving in Northampton, join the Ladies Wot Pod for a live event in Lola’s Bar and help raise funds for the Northampton Saints Foundation.

Usually found chatting about all things Northampton Saints, Claire Jones and Lis Saunders have built a loyal following for their podcast with their unique insights from the touchline and behind the scenes. For this special live recording, guests can expect all of that plus an exclusive look at the women’s game and a reminder of why Northampton is such a brilliant rugby town. Visit royalandderngate.co.uk or call 01604 624811 to book.

7 Ahh... Freak Out! The World's Biggest Disco Hits, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, Saturday August 23

Journey back to the dazzling 1970s as the disco inferno burns again, live on stage. Non-stop chart-topping disco hits are played by a live band. Expect Donna Summers's sultry vibes, Earth, Wind & Fire's cosmic funk, the Bee Gees’ silky harmonies, Gloria Gaynor's fierce diva power and more. Visit castletheatre.co.uk or call 01933 270 007 to book.

8 That ‘90s Festival, Corby, Saturday August 30

After a debut in 2024 that was named Live Event of the Year at the Corby Music Awards, That ‘90s Festival is back – and this year’s promises to take things to a new level. The festival will be packed with ‘90s acts, top DJs and full-throttle energy. From crowd-favourite headline performers to live dancers, percussionists, sax players, and more, the day promises a serious celebration of the decade that revolutionised dance music.

The line-up features N-Trance, whose hits included Set You Free and a remix of Stayin’ Alive, Livin’ Joy, whose hits included Dreamer and Don’t Stop Movin’, K-Klass, whose hits included Rhythm Is a Mystery, and Al McKenzie of D:Ream, whose hits included Things Can Only Get Better, U R the Best Thing and Shoot Me with Your Love. Organised by Corby’s own Danny Upex, the festival was born out of a love for ‘90s music – and a mission to bring big-time events to the town.

Visit www.tickettailor.com to book.

9 Blood Brothers, Milton Keynes Theatre, August 27 to 30

Written by Willy Russell, the much-loved musical tells the captivating and moving tale of twins who, separated at birth, grow up on opposite sides of the tracks, only to meet again with fateful consequences. Bill Kenwright’s production surpassed 10,000 performances in London’s West End, one of only three musicals ever to reach that milestone. The score includes Bright New Day, Marilyn Monroe and the emotionally charged hit Tell Me It’s Not True. Visit atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes to book or for more information about the show.

10 Gladiators of Britain, Northampton Museum and Art Gallery, until September 7

The events of the amphitheatre – its wild beasts and enslaved fighters – are one of the most enduring aspects of Roman culture that still capture the public imagination today. This touring exhibition brings together some of the country's most important objects to tell the story of Britain's entertainment venues and the people who died to the roar of the crowd. It reveals the violence of the arena, and the importance of spectacle within Roman culture. Visit northamptonmuseums.com for details.