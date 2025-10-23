Ten of the Best - Your guide to what to see around Northants in the coming days

Northampton Musical Theatre Company presents Jesus Christ Superstar

From a powerful classic musical to beatboxing for youngsters, there’s much to enjoy

1 Jesus Christ Superstar, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, Tuesday October 28 to Saturday November 1

Following their previous successes with Kinky Boots, Calendar Girls The Musical and Footloose, the award-winning Northampton Musical Theatre Company return to the Royal & Derngate with their production of the epic musical Jesus Christ Superstar. With music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, Jesus Christ Superstar has wowed audiences for more than 50 years. A timeless work, the rock opera tells the story of Jesus in the final days leading up to his crucifixion, but seen through the eyes of Judas Iscariot. The classic 1970s rock score contains well-known numbers such as Superstar, I Don’t Know How to Love Him and Gethsemane.

Established 127 years ago, Northampton Musical Theatre Company, previously known as Northampton Amateur Operatic Company, has been frequent a winner of the Best Musical award from the East Midlands region of the National Operatic and Dramatic Association. Call 01604 624811 or visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk to book.

The Two Mr Ps: Lee and Adam Parkinson

2 Two Mr Ps in a Podcast: Live, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, Saturday October 25

Teaching sensations the Two Mr Ps are returning to Northampton this month with their new live show, Let That Be A Lesson. Following on from the sell-out success of their hit previous live tours in 2022 and 2023, brothers Lee and Adam Parkinson promise an evening filled with laughter as they share more stories about the challenges teachers, parents, and school staff face while working with the most unintentionally funny comedians of all - children.

And just like in school, audience participation is encouraged. Theatregoers can submit their own stories, confessions, dilemmas and embarrassing moments to be read anonymously during the show.

Since launching their podcast in 2018, Two Mr Ps in a Podcast has become the UK's number one education podcast, amassing more than seven million listens. In the episodes, the Two Mr Ps share all of the uproarious ins and outs of life in a modern-day classroom, awkward parents’ evenings, funny smells and spelling list blunders, while reading out cringe-inducing classroom confessions sent in by fellow teachers and interviewing celebrity guests.

SK Shlomo brings a beatbox adventure for children to Northampton

Visit royalandderngate.co.uk or call 01604 624811 to book.

3 Shlomo’s Beatbox Adventure for Kids, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, Wednesday October 29

SK Shlomo is a world record-breaking beatboxer who makes all kinds of music using just a mouth and a mic. SK Shlomo has collaborated with Bjork, Ed Sheeran and Gorillaz, toured the world and performed on main stages at festivals including Glastonbury. Become one of Shlomo’s sidekicks in a world of funny sounds, brilliant noises and cool music. Visit royalandderngate.co.uk or call 01604 624811 to book.

4 Omid Djalili: Namaste, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, Friday October 24

Omid Djalili blends anger and calm

Namaste is typically a word associated with peace and tranquillity, but the word - which comes from Sanskrit - literally means “bowing to you”. And as the acclaimed comedian and actor watches world of climate change, terrorism, financial instability, oceanic pollution and depletion of natural resources, Djalili has decided he will eschew tranquillity, and bow instead to his inner anger. Djalili has won the Time Out Award for Best Stand Up, been named Best Actor at the Turin Film Festival and has credits ranging from Hollywood to television and the West End stage. Visit royalandderngate.co.uk or call 01604 624811 to book.

5 Tom Houghton: Deep, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, Thursday October 30

Having left the Western world behind, the comedian found himself in Indonesia where he plunged into a journey of self-discovery. He submerged himself as far down in the ocean as possible, while asking the most profound questions of what truly makes someone who they are. Visit royalandderngate.co.uk or call 01604 624811 to book.

6 Father JC’s Holy Show , The Core at Corby Cube, Saturday October 25

Part of a work by Alyssa Robinson, going on show in Welford

Written and performed by multi-award-nominated artist Laura Wyatt O’Keeffe, this drag comedy extravaganza blends rituals and raves, faith and fun, in a divine hour of chaos and celebration on the dancefloor. Call 01536 470470 or visit thecorecorby.com to book.

7 The Phantoms starring Lee Mead, Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering, Friday October 24

In this spellbinding night of music celebrating the most beloved musicals of all time, The Phantoms take theatregoers on a journey through shows such as Les Misérables, Miss Saigon, West Side Story, Jesus Christ Superstar, Joseph, and of course, The Phantom of the Opera. The production features former Phantoms direct from the West End production of The Phantom of the Opera alongside West End and TV star Lee Mead. Plus, discover how Lee Mead went from the dressing rooms of Phantom to the living rooms of the nation on his way to winning BBC’s Any Dream Will Do. Call 01536 414141 or visit lighthousetheatre.co.uk to book.

8 Visualise Textile Group exhibition, Welford Village Hall, Saturday October 25 and Sunday October 26, 10.30am to 4pm

Enjoy abstract and realistic pieces of art created using a wide variety of media. Paper, fabric and found objects are stitched by hand and machine, or felted to create art inspired by both the natural world and the built environment. This exhibition of textiles and mixed media work has been created by the Visualise Textile Group, which was formed in Northamptonshire in 2005 by like-minded artists from around the central Midlands who create diverse work with stitch as the common thread. Current members are Wendy Bates, Jane Caven, Anne Clayton, Janet Gosling, Sandra Jenkins, Thérèse Kane, Karin Kirk, Mary Martin, Alyssa Robinson, Jane Stock, Val Taylor and Olivia Wilson. They meet regularly in Welford, Northamptonshire, with the aim of promoting creativity with rigorous discipline, underpinned by an interest in the history of textiles worldwide. The group will also have a selection of accessories and gifts to inspire and buy. Admission is free and refreshments are available. Visit www.visualise.online for details.

9 For the Love of Song, Kettering Arts Centre, Saturday October 25, 7.30pm

In the Deco: Ben Portsmouth brings the magic of Elvis to Northampton

International soprano Julie Unwin and special guests including Northampton Male Voice Choir perform songs hailing from opera to musicals and everything in between. The concert will raise funds for efforts to combat the neurological condition Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. Visit ketteringartscentre.com to book.

10 Ben Portsmouth: This is Elvis, The Deco, Northampton, Friday October 24, 7.30pm

Ben was first European to be crowned by Elvis Presley Enterprises as the ‘Worldwide Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist’ in Memphis. Expect a trip through Presley’s greatest eras. Visit theoldsavoy.co.uk or call 01604 491005 to book.