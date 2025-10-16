Ten of the Best - Your guide to what to see around Northants in the coming days

Ardal O'Hanlon comes to the Royal & Derngate (photo: Mark Nixon)

From top stand-ups to storytime favourites, there’s plenty to enjoy

1 Ardal O’Hanlon: Not Himself, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, Saturday October 18

Taking the audience on a thought-provoking journey following an alarming experience at the supermarket, Ardal examines his identity as a man and a comedian, reflecting on everything from his own ethnic and religious background to the joys and follies of contemporary life. The show is billed as “a testament to the healing power of humour, touched with life enhancing observations and unexpected twists”.

With no major trauma of his own to draw on for material, Not Himself sees Ardal turn his gaze outwards at the joys and follies of contemporary life – including towel animals, AI, chair yoga and cauliflower as a main course.

Fisher Stevens will play Neil Diamond in top tribute A Beautiful Noise

Star of C4’s Father Ted and BBC’s Death in Paradise and guest in Derry Girls, Ardal O’Hanlon is one of the best-loved stand-up comedians in the world. A founding father of Dublin’s contemporary comedy scene, he moved to London where he quickly won the Hackney Empire New Act of the Year and was soon catapulted into the world of sitcoms. However, despite that distraction, he continues to tour his punchy but absurdist life-enhancing comedy worldwide. Visit royalandderngate.co.uk or call 01604 624811 to book.

2 It’s a Beautiful Noise – The Definitive Tribute to Neil Diamond, The Core at Corby Cube, October 18

Frontman Fisher Stevens leads a cast of professional singers and musicians to celebrate more than five decades of music. Call 01536 470470 or visit thecorecorby.com to book.

3 Malcolm Arnold Festival, Cripps Hall and St Matthew’s church, Northampton, October 18 and 19

Malcolm Arnold was knighted for services to music in 1993 and will be celebrated this weekend (photo: Fritz Curzon)

Guest soloists and talented young artists are on their way to Northampton to celebrate one of the town’s most famous sons and one of the country's most admired and popular composers. The 20th Malcolm Arnold Festival honours of the Oscar-winning composer, whose best-known works include his symphonic showpieces and internationally famous film score classics such as The Bridge on the River Kwai, Whistle Down the Wind and The Belles of St Trinian’s.

The event gives opportunities for professional and student musicians to perform Arnold’s works, this year showcasing all 20 of his Concertos which feature a solo instrument, to celebrate the 20th festival.

Taking part this year are the LGT Orchestra, an award-winning string ensemble featuring talented young soloists from over 20 nations, Equilibrium Symphony Orchestra, whose young musicians already have professional solo experience, and regional orchestras and youth ensembles including Bedford Sinfonia, Berkshire Youth Symphony Orchestra and the Orchestra of London Choral Sinfonia.

Saturday evening’s Gala Concert provides the opportunity to hear Arnold's Concertos for Trumpet, Harmonica, and Organ​​, with soloists Nick Budd, Shima Kobayashi and Thomas Moore. Pianist John Lenehan will perform a World Premiere of his own one-piano arrangement of the Concerto for Two Pianos and Orchestra. The festival programme also includes the Andante Festivo for strings by one of Malcolm Arnold's major influences, Jean Sibelius, as well as complementary works by fellow composers William Walton, Ruth Gipps and Malcolm Williamson. There will also be a rare performance of the Grand Concerto Gastronomique for Waiter, Eater and Food.

Katie Price and Kerry Katona tell of life in the celebrity spotlight

Sir Malcolm Arnold was one of the leading British composers of the second half of the 20th century. He was born in Northampton on October 21 1921, and was awarded a scholarship at the Royal College of Music in London. After a successful career as the London Philharmonic Orchestra’s first trumpet, he became a full-time composer in 1948, branching out into film scores and winning an Oscar for his score for the 1957 David Lean film Bridge on the River Kwai.

During his life, Sir Malcolm was awarded many fellowships and honours and was knighted for services to music in 1993. Sir Malcolm died September 23 2006.

Day tickets for the festival cost £15, with a Weekend Ticket priced at £25 and tickets for the Gala Concert costing £10. Admittance for under 18s and students is free of charge.

Visit malcolmarnoldfestival.com to book.

4 Kae Kurd: What’s O’Kurd, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, Friday October 17

The stand-up sensation and social media star Kae Kurd returns with his highly anticipated new show. Kae is co-host of the hit podcast Aint Got a Clue, voice of ITV’s Loaded in Paradise and has starred on Live at the Apollo, (BBC), Mock the Week (BBC Two), Celebrity Masterchef (BBC One) and The Apprentice: You’re Fired (BBC Two). As a hugely in-demand writer, his credits include Cunk & Other Humans (BBC Two), Have I Got News For You (BBC Two) and A League of Their Own (Sky One). Visit royalandderngate.co.uk or call 01604 624811 to book.

5 Diary of a Nobody, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, Tuesday October 21 to Saturday October 25

Charles Pooter of Upper Holloway, a middle-class clerk with social aspirations far beyond his status, has decided the world deserves to hear his diary. He has one night, a group of actors, and an empty stage to impart the woes of his humdrum existence to anyone who will listen. Presented by Wellingborough Technical Players and adapted by Hugh Osborne from the Victorian comedy of manners, Diary of a Nobody features a small cast uproariously recreating the trials and tribulations of Pooter’s daily grind in Victorian London. Visit castletheatre.co.uk or call 01933 270 007 to book.

6 Sara Pascoe: I am a Strange Gloop, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, Sunday October 19

"Have you ever been awake in the middle of the night and thought something so smart and astute that you couldn’t wait for the world to wake up so you could tell them?,” asks Sara. “This show is that thought. In that it doesn’t make much sense and is a bit weird on reflection.” The comedian has been seen and heard on Taskmaster, Live at the Apollo, The Great British Sewing Bee, Last One Laughing UK, QI, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Mock the Week and as co-host of Sara & Cariad’s Weirdos Book Club podcast. Visit royalandderngate.co.uk or call 01604 624811 to book.

7 The Very Hungry Caterpillar 2025, Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering, October 22 and 23

A menagerie of 75 lovable puppets star in this acclaimed show. The production adapts four stories by author/illustrator Eric Carle: Brown Bear, Brown Bear, 10 Little Rubber Ducks, The Very Busy Spider and of course, The Very Hungry Caterpillar, which has delighted generations of readers since it was first published in 1969, selling more than 48 million copies worldwide. Visit lighthousetheatre.co.uk or call 01536 414141 to book.

8 Rosie Jones: I Can’t Tell What She’s Saying, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, Thursday October 23

Rosie heads back out on the road with her new stand-up show. She’s talking about the big stuff: being single, the pressures of representing huge sections of the population, and gravy. The BAFTA-nominated powerhouse returns with her loveable blend of cheek and charm following a nomination for Most Outstanding Show at Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2023. Visit royalandderngate.co.uk or call 01604 624811 to book.

9 An Evening with Katie Price and Kerry Katona, The Core at Corby Cube, Friday October 17 and The Deco, Northampton, Tuesday October 21

The two have been friends for more than 20 years and are looking forward hitting the road together and sharing stories of marriage and divorce, bankruptcy, ‘I’m A Celebrity’, the importance of family, their constant press attention and turning their lives around. There will also be some song and dance and an opportunity for audience questions in an evening that promises to be warm, inspirational, motivational and lots of fun. Visit thecorecorby.com or theoldsavoy.co.uk to book.

10 Roy 'Chubby' Brown, Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering, Friday October 17

After 50-plus years in entertainment and comedy, Roy Chubby Brown is still going strong, entertaining thousands of fans up and down the country. The show is strictly for ages 18 and over. The organisers say: “As always if easily offended please stay away!” Visit lighthousetheatre.co.uk or call 01536 414141 to book.