Ten of the Best - Your guide to what to see around Northants in the coming days

Dr Richard Shepherd worked on inquiries into the death of Diana, Princess of Wales and the 9/11 terrorist attack

From the mysteries of life and death to underwear-loving pirates, there’s plenty to enjoy

1 Dr Richard Shepherd, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, Sunday October 5

The distinguished forensic pathologist will exploring the mysteries of life, death and the many minutes in between in his new show, Time of Death - More Unnatural Causes, which follows from his previous hit tours. With more than 24,000 autopsies to his name, Dr Shepherd has worked on some of the the cases that defined our times: the ‘Spy in the Bag’ (Gareth Williams), the Hungerford massacre, the sinking of the Marchioness, the Princess Diana Inquiry, the 9/11 terrorist attack, the death of Jo Cox MP, the 2005 London bombings, Russian assassination squads and more. From facing serial killers to uncovering the truth behind freak accidents, his work has brought justice to many, overturned unsafe convictions and has shed light into humanity’s darkest corners.

Time of Death – More Unnatural Causes will see Dr Shepherd explore why the understanding of the passing of time is one of the most important factors in unravelling the secrets of a life cut short.

'This show is packed with all the madness and magic my chaotic brain can conjure up': Jason Byrne

Visit royalandderngate.co.uk or call 01604 624811 to book or for more information.

2 Northampton Opera Group, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, Saturday October 4

After their successful launch and recent Viva Verdi! concert, Northampton Opera Group returns to the venue. There’s a new line-up of international opera soloists, local vocal talent and a programme of the greatest opera choruses and solos of every kind, from comic tunes to heartbreak, love and tragedy. Visit royalandderngate.co.uk or call 01604 624811 to book or for more information.

3 Jason Byrne: Head in the Clouds, The Core at Corby Cube, Wednesday October 8

The Wandering Minstrels present The World of Gilbert & Sullivan

Jason’s lively, quirky comedy takes flight through spontaneous moments with the audience in his new show, whose name comes from him having got lost in his own imagination as a child. Jason said: “The teachers would tell me I had my head in the clouds. I was obviously creating my own little world, and they were always telling me to stop daydreaming and go back to maths.”

Jason’s career has seen him awarded Sony Radio Gold Award for his Radio 2 show. Television appearances include Amazon’s Last One Laughing, The Royal Variety Performance, The Graham Norton Show, Live at the Apollo and The John Bishop Christmas Show. And he’s on a mission to get adults to enjoy the giddiness of mucking around. “I’m not talking about things like office team building, which is horrendous. Nobody likes that,” he said. “This is just me orchestrating a silly night with some nice bits of stand-up.”

The Times called Jason “the outright king of live comedy,” the Evening Standard hailed him as “unmissable", the Mirror described him as a “comedy god,” and the Metro said one of his shows was “an hour of stand-up so joyous the clinically depressed should get it on prescription”.

Visit thecorecorby.com or call 01536 470470 to book.

There's storytime fun with Pirates Love Underpants (photo: Jonathan Pryke)

4 The World of Gilbert & Sullivan, The Bede House, Higham Ferrers churchyard, Saturday October 4, 7.30pm

The Wandering Minstrels act and dance their way through many Savoy operas including The Gondoliers, HMS Pinafore, Iolanthe, The Yeomen of the Guard, Patience, The Mikado, The Pirates of Penzance and Utopia, Limited. The evening features Alexandra Ferrari, Emma Stratton, Charles Mills, Tim Hurst-Brown and Bruce Graham, with Peter Hewitt at the piano. The concert, presented in period costume and performed in traditional style. is in aid of the exterior maintenance of the three church buildings in Higham Ferrers. Call 01933 317967 or visit eventbrite.co.uk to book.

5 Pirates Love Underpants, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, Friday October 3

Based on the beloved book by Claire Freedman and Ben Cort, audiences can set sail on a family adventure with a swashbuckling party of pirates on their quest to find the fabled Pants of Gold for the Captain’s Treasure Chest. Suitable for ages 12 months and upwards, the charming show is filled with music and puppetry. Visit royalandderngate.co.uk or call 01604 624811 to book.

Hal Cruttenden will be pontificating on subjects like middle-aged dating and social media

6 Babatunde Aléshé - High Expectations, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, Friday October 3

Join the multi-award-winning comedian as he guides theatregoers through family life and his new-found fame, owed in part to his stint on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!. Visit royalandderngate.co.uk or call 01604 624811 to book.

7 Flowers and Friendship Bracelets, The Core at Corby Cube, Sunday October 5

Shake it Off to the show’s very own Taylor Swift, sing along to Flowers with Miley Cyrus, dust off all those best dance moves to Vampire with Olivia Rodrigo, and not forgetting the unstoppable Sabrina Carpenter performing all her top hits such as Espresso. There’s also Chappell Roan, who’s Hot to Go, plus huge pop party to finish the show. Visit thecorecorby.com or call 01536 470470 to book.

8 The Johnny Cash Roadshow, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, Friday October 3 The fast paced, energetic constantly evolving show is now in its 20th year on the road. Set on a Grand ‘Ole Opry style stage, the Roadshow presents best of Johnny Cash’s catalogue of songs in one night's entertainment. The award winning Clive John pays homage and channels his spirt in his own uniquely warming unique way, alongside Meghan Thomas as June Carter and a band playing authentic double bass, Fender Telecaster and acoustic guitars, drums, piano and trumpet and singing four-part vocal harmonies. Songs include Walk the Line, Ring of Fire, Jackson, Orange Blossom Special and Boy Named Sue alongside some of the darker, more troubled material from the later American Recordings such as Hurt. Cash’s granddaughter Caitlin Crowell said: “Clive captures my grandfather just as he was.” Visit castletheatre.co.uk or call 01933 270 007 to book.

9 Hal Cruttenden: Can Dish It Out But Can’t Take It, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, Thursday October 9

Hal is back with a new with a show that promises to “stick it to ‘The Man’, as long as ‘The Man’ doesn’t stick it back to him”. He will be pontificating on subjects like middle-aged dating, social media, the “insanity” of modern politics and “the fact that his daughters love him but don’t respect him”. He believes that, after you’ve seen the show, “you’ll feel exactly the same way”.

Hal’s last tour was extended four times and he’s one of a select number of comics to have done Live At The Apollo three times and the Royal Variety twice. TV also includes Have I Got News For You, The Apprentice You’re Fired, Bake Off Extra Slice and Would I Lie To You. Visit royalandderngate.co.uk or call 01604 624811 to book.

10 Most Haunted: The Stage Show, The Core at Corby Cube, Thursday October 9

Based on the multi-award winning paranormal investigation television series Most Haunted and presented by Yvette Fielding and the Most Haunted team, the show features the programme#s all-time top ten scares, complete with some unseen video footage from their investigations. There is even the chance for audience members to join in a séance and Ouija board on stage with the team and be invited to conduct their very own ghostly investigation. Visit thecorecorby.com or call 01536 470470 to book.