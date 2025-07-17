Ten of the Best - Your guide to what to catch on stage in the coming days

Dinosaur World Live - photo by Pamela Raith

From a Jane Austen classic to an enchanting family favourite, there’s plenty to enjoy

1 Matthew Bourne’s The Midnight Bell, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, Tuesday July 15 to Saturday July 19

The great choreographer's award-winning show comes to Northampton for the first time. In 1930s London, ordinary people emerge from cheap boarding houses nightly to pour out their passions, hopes and dreams in the pubs and fog-bound streets of Soho and Fitzrovia. Step inside The Midnight Bell, a tavern where one particular lonely-hearts club gather to play out their lovelorn affairs of the heart – bitter comedies of longing, frustration, betrayal and redemption.

The show is inspired by the great English novelist Patrick Hamilton, who created some of the most authentic fiction of his era, telling stories borne out of years of social interactions with the working man and woman at his favourite location – the London pub.

The Candlelight concerts promise an intimate and atmospheric musical experience

Hailed by The Observer as “the undisputed king of dance theatre”, master storyteller Bourne has produced some of the most successful dance theatre productions of the last 30 years including Swan Lake, Cinderella, The Red Shoes and Edward Scissorhands.

Visit royalandderngate.co.uk or call 01604 624811 to book.

2 Boudica, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, Friday July 18 and Saturday July 19

On the furthest outreaches of the Roman Empire, the edge of the known world, rebellion is brewing. Following the death of her husband, the King of the Iceni, Queen Boudica comes to claim her rightful throne and territories in defiance of the occupying Roman force. Written by Tristan Bernays and directed by Anna Simpson, with fight choreography by Kiel O’Shea, the play explores questions about occupation and oppression, the legacy of colonial violence and how people try to hold on to their humanity amid war’s brutality. The play is presented by Royal & Derngate’s Young Company. Call 01604 624811 or visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk to book.

Matthew Bourne's The Midnight Bell (photo: Johan Persson)

3 Candlelight: Ed Sheeran meets Coldplay, Northampton Museum and Art Gallery, Saturday July 19, 6pm and Candlelight: The Best of Hans Zimmer, Northampton Museum and Art Gallery, Saturday July 19, 8.30pm

Celebrate some of the most popular tunes from the past couple of decades early in the evening, or dramatic film favourites later on. The innovative format promises a unique musical experience in an immersive and intimate atmosphere. Visit https://feverup.com to book.

4 Dinosaur World Live, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, Tuesday July 22 to Thursday July 24

Back by popular demand, Dinosaur World Live returns for a UK tour following its Olivier Award win for Best Family Show in 2024. The interactive children’s theatre show brings dinosaurs to life using puppetry, presenting a host of impressive prehistoric creatures including every child's favourite flesh-eating giant, the Tyrannosaurus Rex, along with a Giraffatitan, Microraptor, Segnosaurus and Triceratops. The show introduces Miranda, daughter of palaeontologists, who grew up surrounded by dinosaurs on a far-away island off the coast of South America. Call 01604 624811 or visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk to book.

Meet Elizabeth Bennet and her sisters as they navigate the manners and missteps of Regency society

5 Pride and Prejudice, Rockingham Castle, Thursday July 24, 7pm

Celebrating years since the great author’s birth, Chapterhouse Theatre Company will be staging her most popular story in the open air. Lovers of theatre and literature are invited to step back in time and meet Elizabeth Bennet and her sisters as they navigate the manners and missteps of Regency society. The production promises period costume, timeless wit and a romantic original score in a faithful telling of Austen’s celebrated work. A spokesperson said: “Theatre under the open sky is the perfect pastime for those long summer evenings, and audiences are welcome to relax with a picnic while they watch the show unfold.”

Pride and Prejudice was Jane Austen’s second novel. Published in 1813, it has become wildly popular all over the world, with the BBC’s adaptation in 1995 starring Jennifer Ehle and Colin Firth proving especially so.

Visit chapterhouse.org or call 01536 770240 to book.

GamesWorld is suitable for novices and experts alike

6 GamesWorld, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, Saturday July 26 to Saturday August 2

After its successful run in Northampton in April, GamesWorld is back by popular demand – and it’s bigger and better. The Royal & Derngate’s newly refurbished Underground Studio will be taken over once again by the epic interactive video experience. And with more games than ever, the event will expand further into the theatre’s foyer areas. With 100 consoles and a high-score-worthy selection of games spanning the last 50 years – from Atari to Xbox, Sega to PlayStation, Nintendo Wii and Virtual Reality experiences – there is something for every kind of gamer. Old-school joystick warriors and competitive button-mashers alike can challenge their friends and family in multi-player battles, rediscover their childhood favourites and relive gaming history.

There will be a great selection of single-player, two-player and multi-player games, with multiple VR headshots and leaderboard gaming. Gaming zones will include Arcade and Console Classics, Sonic, Fighting, Lego, Superhero, Mario, Racing, Rhythm and Physical, and Virtual Reality.

Visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk/gamesworld or call 01604 624811 to book.

7 Anton & Giovanni - Together Again, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, Monday July 21

The nation’s favourite dancing double act, Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice, are back together for their new show, promising more fun, more dance, more song and more entertainment than ever before. With a collection of what they call “breathtaking routines,” “stunning choreography,” and a “seamless blend of Ballroom, Latin, and Musical Theatre,” they say the show will be an “enthralling experience for all ages,” showcasing the duo’s talents and chemistry. The Sunday Express called it a “gorgeous treat”. Call 01604 624811 or visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk to book.

There's enchantment to found from In the Night Garden Live

8 Coldplace, Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering, Friday July 25

Having completed hundreds of shows in 31 countries around the world, and sharing the stage with the likes of Sir Bob Geldof, Ringo Starr, McFly, Natalie Imbruglia and KT Tunstall, the Coldplay tribute return to Kettering. Call 01536 414141 or visit lighthousetheatre.co.uk to book.

9 In the Night Garden Live, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, Wednesday July 23 and Thursday July 24

Igglepiggle, Upsy Daisy, Makka Pakka and friends are back in their fun-filled live show Igglepiggle’s Busy Day. Join Igglepiggle as he looks for his friends in the Night Garden by following their funny sounds until he finds them all. See all those favourite characters beautifully brought to life with full-size costumes, magical puppets and enchanting music. This show lasts just under an hour and features a very special visit from the amazing flying Pinky Ponk. Visit castletheatre.co.uk or call 01933 270 007 to book.

10 The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe, Milton Keynes Theatre, Tuesday July 22 to Saturday July 26

Step through the wardrobe into the magic kingdom of Narnia where a world of wonder awaits. Join Lucy, Edmund, Susan and Peter as they meet new friends, face dangerous foes and learn the lessons of courage, sacrifice, and the power of love in this acclaimed new production. Visit atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes to book.