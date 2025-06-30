Ten of the Best - Your guide to what to catch on stage in the coming days

The Midnight Bell is a tavern where working people gather to play out their lovelorn affairs of the heart (photo: Johan Persson)

From a celebration of London pub life to Britpop favourites, there’s plenty to enjoy

1 Matthew Bourne’s The Midnight Bell, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, Tuesday July 15 to Saturday July 19

The great choreographer's award-winning show comes to Northampton for the first time. In 1930s London, ordinary people emerge from cheap boarding houses nightly to pour out their passions, hopes and dreams in the pubs and fog-bound streets of Soho and Fitzrovia. Step inside The Midnight Bell, a tavern where one particular lonely-hearts club gather to play out their lovelorn affairs of the heart – bitter comedies of longing, frustration, betrayal and redemption.

The show is inspired by the great English novelist Patrick Hamilton, who created some of the most authentic fiction of his era, telling stories borne out of years of social interactions with the working man and woman at his favourite location – the London pub.

Hailed by The Observer as “the undisputed king of dance theatre”, master storyteller Bourne has produced some of the most successful dance theatre productions of the last 30 years including Swan Lake, Cinderella, The Red Shoes and Edward Scissorhands.

Visit royalandderngate.co.uk or call 01604 624811 to book.

2 Cirque: The Greatest Show – Reimagined, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, Thursday July 10

The new production fuses the magic of musical theatre with the wonder of the circus, promising dazzle, daring and delight for all ages. Blending West End showstoppers with world-class acrobats, aerialists and contortionists, it features heart-stopping stunts, powerful vocals, striking choreography and vibrant visuals. It stars Max Fox, Golden Buzzer winner from Britain’s Got Talent, whose charisma and soaring vocals bring an extra sparkle to the atmosphere. He is joined by a talented cast of international circus artists and vocalists.

Ocean Colour Scene play at Delapré Abbey

Visit royalandderngate.co.uk or call 01604 624811 to book.

3 Whole Lotta Shakin' - The Shakin' Stevens Story, The Core at Corby Cube, Friday July 11

The award-winning tribute to the UK's biggest selling singles artist of the 1980s is a nostalgic celebration, jam packed with feel-good rock 'n' roll. Visit thecorecorby.com or call 01536 470470 to book.

4 The Illegal Eagles, The Core at Corby Cube, Saturday July 12

The acclaimed show features the very best from the Eagles’ catalogue of classics including Hotel California, Desperado, Take It Easy, New Kid In Town and Life In The Fast Lane. Visit thecorecorby.com or call 01536 470470 to book.

5 Anglia Comedy Allstars, The Deco, Northampton, Friday July 11

The popular stand-up night returns with a top line-up featuring Tom Davis, Tom Rosenthal, Lloyd Griffith and Ria Lina.

Tom Davis is best known for hit shows King Gary, The Curse, Live at the Apollo and Murder in Successville, as well as his hugely popular podcast Wolf and Owl with Romesh Ranganathan, which has received critical acclaim and sold out live shows. Tom is also known for his stand out performance in Wonka and multiple appearances on A League of Their Own, The Ranganation, Judge Romesh, and Action Team.

Tom Davis is on the Anglia Comedy Allstars bill

Tom Rosenthal is a familiar face as an actor and a comedian, having featured in a number of TV programmes, eventually rising to fame as part of the hit Channel 4 sitcom Friday Night Dinner and the hugely successful Plebs.

Lloyd Griffith is a comedian, actor, presenter and classically trained singer. He’s appeared in Ted Lasso, It’s A Sin, Infinite, House of Games, Not Going Out and Jonathan Ross’s Comedy Club. He was also co-host of Soccer AM on Sky Sports and was co-host of Flinch on Netflix. Other TV credits include 8 Out Of 10 Cats, Comedy Central Live at The Comedy Store, Pointless Celebrities and Roast Battle.

‌‌Ria Lina is a Filipina comedian known for her appearances on BBC’s Live At The Apollo, Have I Got News For You, The Now Show and Mock The Week.

Visit theoldsavoy.co.uk or call 01604 491005 to book.

6 The Last Laugh, Milton Keynes Theatre, until Saturday July 12

Direct from the West End, The Last Laugh is a new comic play which reimagines the lives of three of Britain's all-time greatest comedy heroes – Tommy Cooper, Eric Morecambe and Bob Monkhouse. Filled with jokes and touching stories, The Last Laugh promises nostalgic, poignant and funny night out. It’s is written and directed by the award-winning Paul Hendy, and stars what WhatsOnStage called “a trio of sublime performances” by Bob Golding as Morecambe, Simon Cartwright as Monkhouse and Damian Williams as Cooper. The Telegraph called it ”brilliant”. Visit atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes to book.

7 Ocean Colour Scene, Delapré Abbey, Saturday July 12

Ocean Colour Scene remain one of the most successful popular bands of the Britpop era. Having spent six years fine-tuning their sound, they chalked up three Top 5 albums - 1996’s Moseley Shoals, 1997’s Marchin’ Already and 1999’s One From The Modern – and a run of nine successive Top 20 singles including The Riverboat Song, The Day We Caught the Train and The Circle. Support comes from indie-rock favourites The Enemy and The Twang. Visit summertimelive.co.uk/ocsnorthampton to book.

8 Brackley & District Band, St Peter's Church, Brackley, Sunday July 13, 3pm

The band presents its summer concert, including a selection of tunes from The Sound of Music and patriotic favourites from including the The Dam Busters March, Rule Britannia, Highland Cathedral and Jerusalem. There’s also a trio arrangement of I Will Follow Him from the film Sister Act. Tea and cake will be served during the interval.

Tickets cost £7. Call 07970 583342 to book.

9 Boudica, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, Friday July 18 and Saturday July 19

On the furthest outreaches of the Roman Empire, the edge of the known world, rebellion is brewing. Following the death of her husband, the King of the Iceni, Queen Boudica comes to claim her rightful throne and territories in defiance of the occupying Roman force. Written by Tristan Bernays and directed by Anna Simpson, with fight choreography by Kiel O’Shea, the play explores questions about occupation and oppression, the legacy of colonial violence and how people try to hold on to their humanity amid war’s brutality. The play is presented by Royal & Derngate’s Young Company. Call 01604 624811 or visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk to book.

10 Candlelight: Ed Sheeran meets Coldplay, Northampton Museum and Art Gallery, Saturday July 19, 6pm and Candlelight: The Best of Hans Zimmer, Northampton Museum and Art Gallery, Saturday July 19, 8.30pm

Celebrate some of the most popular tunes from the past couple of decades early in the evening, or dramatic film favourites later on. The innovative format promises a unique musical experience in an immersive and intimate atmosphere. Visit https://feverup.com to book.