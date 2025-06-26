Ten of the Best - Your guide to what to catch on stage in the coming days

Vito Coppola and Dianne Buswell are teaming up for the show

From Strictly stars to Wallace & Gromit, there’s plenty to enjoy

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

1 DANCE

Dianne & Vito: Red Hot And Ready, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, July 2

Two Strictly favourites star in a show that promises to be “the ultimate high-voltage dance extravaganza,” exploding with jaw-dropping choreography, heart-pounding music and breathtaking moves, celebrating the joy of dance. Dianne Buswell has been a two-time finalist during her seven years with Strictly Come Dancing, and last year won the show’s coveted Glitter Ball Trophy with partner Chris McCausland. She has won huge popularity thanks to her fun, quirky personality and dynamic dance style, not to mention her flaming red locks. The previous year’s winner, Vito Coppola, who was one of the runners-up in last year’s show, has become a firm favourite with audiences in his two years with Strictly, renowned for his outstanding talent as well as his cheeky sense of humour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sooz Kempner is on the bill of the Screaming Blue Murder Comedy Club in Corby (photo: Steve Ullathorne)

The show brings together the Strictly pair with a cast of multi-disciplined dancers from around the world, as well as vocalists and a live band. It is created by Jason Gilkison, who has choreographed for artists including Lady Gaga, Kylie Minogue, Cher, Celine Dion, Robbie Williams, Andrea Bocelli, Take That, Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett and many more.

Red Hot and Ready is presented by Burn the Floor, the dance company widely credited with kick-starting the modern ballroom dance revolution following its 1999 world premiere. The explosive show was ahead of its time in combining the art and tradition of ballroom with rock and roll and electronic sounds, and has become known for its mesmerising choreography, ground-breaking moves and dazzling costumes and sets, along with its infectious and rebellious energy.

Visit www.DianneandVito.co.uk to book.

2 COMEDY

JP and The Hat are among the acts playing at Oundle Fringe Festival

Screaming Blue Murder, The Core at Corby Cube, June 27

The popular stand-up night returns, with performances from Sooz Kempner, Rich Spaulding and Susan Murray. Brendan Dempsey is compere. Visit thecorecorby.com or call 01536 470470 to book.

3 MUSIC

Northampton Opera Group: Viva Verdi, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, June 28

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The GUS Band provides a live accompaniment to Wallace & Gromit: The Wrong Trousers

Northampton Opera Group returns to celebrate the life and work of one of the greatest opera composers, Giuseppe Verdi. With much-loved tunes ranging from grand choruses to heart-breaking arias, this new show contains something for everyone. Pianist and conductor Phillip Thomas (Cardiff Singer of the World accompanist) leads a cast of local and international singers in a medley of irresistible operatic favourites. International soprano Linda Richardson is joined by a hand-picked local chorus and rising young stars from around the county. Visit royalandderngate.co.uk or call 01604 624811 to book.

4 MUSIC

GUS Band: Wallace & Gromit, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, June 29

Kettering's world-famous brass band play a live soundtrack alongside the Oscar-winning Wallace & Gromit: The Wrong Trousers. A mysterious penguin and a pair of automated techno-trousers are the catalysts for a fast-moving comedy thriller, in which mild mannered Wallace finds himself an unwitting accomplice to a daring diamond robbery. His faithful dog Gromit turns detective in a desperate attempt to save his master, but even he finds his ingenuity tested to the full as events build towards a spectacular climax – a train chase around Wallace’s living room. Visit royalandderngate.co.uk or call 01604 624811 to book.

Stephanie Gonley leads the English Chamber Orchestra

5 MUSIC

Walk Right Back: The Everly Brothers’ Story, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, June 29

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enjoy a wave of pure rock and roll nostalgia. Presented by the creators of That’ll Be The Day, this show recounts the tale of those two Kentucky boys who created unparalleled vocal magic. The show follows them from their roots to their reunion at London’s Royal Albert Hall, boasting signature guitar riffs and those unforgettable harmonies, and featuring smash-hits like Bye Bye Love, Wake Up Little Susie and All I Have To Do Is Dream. Visit royalandderngate.co.uk or call 01604 624811 to book.

6 MUSIC

The History of Rock, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, June 27

Journey through the history of rock – with the spotlight on Led Zeppelin, as they headline the ultimate rock concert line-up. Call 01933 270 007 or visit www.castletheatre.co.uk to book.

Hester Garinger: 'I’ve spent my whole life wondering why I do things in a certain way and now I know why' (photo: Andrew Crowley)

7 VARIOUS

Oundle Fringe Festival, various locations, Oundle, June 27 to July 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Oundle Fringe Festival takes over Northamptonshire town again this summer with an extravaganza of free entertainment. Local rock bands, folk musicians, classical performers, poets and drama groups will fill every café, pub, restaurant, hotel and public venue in Oundle and the surrounding villages as the Fringe hosts more than 50 free events.

A week-long Art Exhibition, a devious Treasure Trail, a Jane Austen period dance, a two-night ‘Battle of the Bands’ for young talent, a quiz night, a ‘welcome all’ folk evening and a ‘Last Night of the Proms’-style concert in St Peter’s Church add to the fun. Acts include irreverent poet Nic Aubury, comic duet Sweet FA, flutes, ukuleles from Peterborough, harp music from Nick Penny, jazz from the Jively Sisters, bluegrass from the Down County Boys and sea shanties from Millstone Grit. During the week, a piper, a choir performing songs from musicals, and folk dancers will entertain in the market square. The Fringe has booked singer-songwriters and guitarists such as Richard Booth, Calder McLaughlan, Gary Ward, CarterDolby, Jake Cunnington, Esther Caws, Thompson & Rogers, JP & The Hat, and Stevie Jones, and groups BandX, the Cellotapes, Oakes, Broken Heroes and The Kobras and the T100s, for a rocking ten days.

There’s no need to book, but early arrival at smaller venues ensures a seat. Visit https://www.oundlefringe.org/events for details.

8 STAGE

ADHD Unmasked, The Core at Corby Cube, June 26

Open conversation, laughter and refreshing honesty are promised in an evening all about ADHD courtesy of speaker and former television and radio presenter and Hester Grainger Members of the audience will have the chance to ask questions and hear inspiring stories and experiences, while learning more about Attention Deficit and Hyperactivity Disorder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hester and her husband Kelly are co-founders of Perfectly Autistic, a neurodiversity consultancy which they launched in 2020. They work with organisations to support neurodivergent employees through training, talks, webinars and coaching. Hester and Kelly are neurodivergent, having both been diagnosed with ADHD in their 40s, after Kelly was diagnosed as autistic. Hester is also a mother to two teens with autism and ADHD. Hester said: “I am so excited that I get to tour the UK talking about ADHD, which is something I am so passionate about. Having being diagnosed in my 40s, I’ve spent my whole life wondering why I do things in a certain way and now I know why. With the increase in awareness, a lot of people have questions and are keen to understand more. The evening is going to be an fun, entertaining and honest conversation about ADHD, where the audience will get to ask questions and nothing is off limits.”

Hester Grainger started her television career presenting on Channel 5's The Wright Stuff. She went on to work on Loose Women and Today with Des and Mel, and has appeared on radio stations including BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 4 and BBC Radio 5 Live and even hosted her own show on BBC Radio Berkshire. She went viral after her appearance on the ADHD Chatter podcast with Alex Partridge, with clips from her episode being viewed more than 22 million times.

Hester has been a guest on a host of other including ADHD Chatter, The Hidden 20% and ADHD Women's Wellbeing Podcast. She has written about neurodiversity for publications including Huffington Post, Evening Standard and Reader’s Digest.

Visit thecorecorby.com or call 01536 470470 to book.

9 MUSiC

Vivaldi’s Four Seasons with the English Chamber Orchestra, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, June 27

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Join the English Chamber Orchestra for an evening of classical brilliance directed by their leader and principal Stephanie Gonley, performing some of the most cherished works from the Baroque and Classical eras. The programme comprises Vivaldi’s Four Seasons, Bach’s Concerto for Oboe and Violin, Mozart’s Eine Kleine Nachtmusik and Handel’s Concerto Grosso No.11. Visit royalandderngate.co.uk or call 01604 624811 to book.

10 MUSIC

Sexbomb, Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering, June 26

The celebration of Sir Tom Jones features two hours of hits including Green Green Grass Of Home, I Who Have Nothing, Thunderball, Love Me Tonight and It’s Not Unusual. Visit lighthousetheatre.co.uk or call 01536 414141 to book.