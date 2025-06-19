Ten of the Best - Your guide to what to catch on stage in the coming days

Katy Ellis celebrates Taylor Swift in Taylormania

1 STAGE

Guenther Steiner Unfiltered: Live, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, June 21

Fasten those seatbelts – legendary Formula 1 team boss Guenther Steiner is coming to Northampton with stories from life in the pit lane and beyond. The show will immerse fans deeper than ever into the world of Formula 1, featuring exclusive, access-all-areas insights as Guenther shares the twists and turns of his remarkable career, bringing fans into the heart of the circuits and characters. Steiner is heading out on tour following the release of his latest Sunday Times bestseller, Unfiltered. He is one of Formula 1’s most captivating figures, known for his bold leadership, no-holds-barred honesty and quick wit. As the former team principal of Haas F1, he gained worldwide recognition as a breakout star on the hit Netflix series Drive to Survive. With more than a decade of experience, Steiner has been at the heart of some of the sport's most dramatic moments. His fearless approach to racing, combined with his candid storytelling, has made him a fan favourite and a key figure in motorsport.

Adenike Adewale stars in Queen of the Night

Visit royalandderngate.co.uk or call 01604 624811 to book.

2 MUSIC

Taylormania, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, June 19

The award-winning extravaganza plays tribute to one of the to one of the leading recording artists of our time, Taylor Swift. Katy Ellis, a self obsessed ‘Swiftie’ with a live band and dancers, promises to deliver an authentic recreation of a Taylor Swift show. It features hits including Shake It Off, Blank Space, Love Story, You Belong With Me, Look What You Made Me Do, I Knew You Were Trouble and many more. Call 01933 270 007 or visit www.castletheatre.co.uk to book.

Hester Garinger: 'I’ve spent my whole life wondering why I do things in a certain way and now I know why' (photo: Andrew Crowley)

3 MUSIC

Queen of the Night – A Tribute to Whitney Houston, Royal & Northampton, June 20

After a record-breaking 2024 with sold-out shows at the Royal Albert Hall and UK arenas, Queen of the Night – A Tribute to Whitney Houston returns for its tenth anniversary. Featuring a live band and powerhouse vocalists, the show brings Whitney’s greatest hits to life – from I Wanna Dance With Somebody to I Will Always Love You – in a celebration of her legendary career. Leading the show is Adenike Adewale. A standout star of BBC's The Voice in 2021, Adenike has captivated audiences nationwide. Visit royalandderngate.co.uk or call 01604 624811 to book.

4 MUSIC

Jazz Colossus are among the acts taking part

Steve Steinman’s Love Hurts – Power Ballads & Anthems, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, June 19

From the producers of Anything For Love and Vampires Rock and starring Steve Steinman, this new show features a cast of singers and seven-piece live band, performing some of the greatest power ballads and anthems of all time. The show includes tracks from Fleetwood Mac, Heart, Whitesnake, Billy Idol, Aerosmith, Tina Turner, Cutting Crew, Foreigner, REO Speedwagon, Rainbow, Van Halen, Europe, Air Supply and many more. Visit royalandderngate.co.uk or call 01604 624811 to book.

5 STAGE

ADHD Unmasked, The Core at Corby Cube, June 26

Strictly star Kai Widdrington will showcase his versatility

Open conversation, laughter and refreshing honesty are promised in an evening all about ADHD courtesy of speaker and former television and radio presenter and Hester Grainger Members of the audience will have the chance to ask questions and hear inspiring stories and experiences, while learning more about Attention Deficit and Hyperactivity Disorder.

Hester and her husband Kelly are co-founders of Perfectly Autistic, a neurodiversity consultancy which they launched in 2020. They work with organisations to support neurodivergent employees through training, talks, webinars and coaching. Hester and Kelly are neurodivergent, having both been diagnosed with ADHD in their 40s, after Kelly was diagnosed as autistic. Hester is also a mother to two teens with autism and ADHD. Hester said: “I am so excited that I get to tour the UK talking about ADHD, which is something I am so passionate about. Having being diagnosed in my 40s, I’ve spent my whole life wondering why I do things in a certain way and now I know why. With the increase in awareness, a lot of people have questions and are keen to understand more. The evening is going to be an fun, entertaining and honest conversation about ADHD, where the audience will get to ask questions and nothing is off limits.”

Hester Grainger started her television career presenting on Channel 5's The Wright Stuff. She went on to work on Loose Women and Today with Des and Mel, and has appeared on radio stations including BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 4 and BBC Radio 5 Live and even hosted her own show on BBC Radio Berkshire. She went viral after her appearance on the ADHD Chatter podcast with Alex Partridge, with clips from her episode being viewed more than 22 million times.

Hester has been a guest on a host of other including ADHD Chatter, The Hidden 20% and ADHD Women's Wellbeing Podcast. She has written about neurodiversity for publications including Huffington Post, Evening Standard and Reader’s Digest.

Visit thecorecorby.com or call 01536 470470 to book.

6 FESTIVAL

Stephanie Gonley leads the English Chamber Orchestra

Solstice Festival, Duston Mill, Northampton, June 21

The event aims to shine a light on the talent, enterprise and creative spirit of Northamptonshire, featurig local musicians, performers, food, traders, makers, workshops, activities and community groups, with more than 50 acts taking part. The main stage will feature Northants favourites including Kings Gambit and the Maestro Lincoln Noel, alongside rising star Evan Fallon, a Taylor Swift tribute show by Taylored Swift, and a headline funk, soul, and Motown set from the 20-piece big band Jazz Colossus.

The Alternative Stage, curated by A Void Collective, will showcase the best of Northamptonshire’s alternative and indie music scene, including Killer Saucers from Hell, Joy Disposal Unit and ÜLV. Across the site will be circus skills workshops, stilt walkers and The Amazing Bubble Show, as well as plenty of games and inflatables to keep everyone entertained. Other activities include a solstice meditation with the Kindful Project, pilates from The Club Pilates and a family dance party from The Sweat and Glow Club, plus a Street Food Market with Northants favourites, and much more besides. The event supports three Northamptonshire-based charities – mental heath support organisation The Lowdown, The Lewis Foundation, which supports adults going through cancer treatment, and Animals in Need.

Visit solsticefestival.co.uk to book.

7 DANCE

Kai Widdrington - Evolution, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, June 23

The Strictly Come Dancing star promises an enthralling journey through various dance genres, including Ballroom, Latin and more innovative styles, showcasing his versatility and passion for the artform. Call 01933 270 007 or visit www.castletheatre.co.uk to book.

8 MUSiC

Vivaldi’s Four Seasons with the English Chamber Orchestra, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, June 27

Join the English Chamber Orchestra for an evening of classical brilliance directed by their leader and principal Stephanie Gonley, performing some of the most cherished works from the Baroque and Classical eras. The programme comprises Vivaldi’s Four Seasons, Bach’s Concerto for Oboe and Violin, Mozart’s Eine Kleine Nachtmusik and Handel’s Concerto Grosso No.11. Visit royalandderngate.co.uk or call 01604 624811 to book.

9 COMEDY

Upfront Comedy, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, June 22

It’s a special for Windrush Day, featuring globetrotting internet sensation Aurie Styla, wise and witty Brummie Jo Enright (ITV’s The Job Lot), sharp and clever Gbemi Oladipo (The Stand Up Sketch Show, ITV) and rising star Lovell Smith. The show is hosted by comedian turned Teletubby John Simmit. Visit royalandderngate.co.uk or call 01604 624811 to book.

10 MUSIC

Sexbomb, Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering, June 26

The celebration of Sir Tom Jones features two hours of hits including Green Green Grass Of Home, I Who Have Nothing, Thunderball, Love Me Tonight and It’s Not Unusual. Visit lighthousetheatre.co.uk or call 01536 414141 to book.