Ten of the Best - Your guide to what to catch on stage in Northants in the coming days

Only Fools and Horses: The Musical brings those much-loved characters to the stage (photo: Johan Persson)

From a classic sitcom to a celebration of song, there’s plenty to enjoy

1 THEATRE

Only Fools and Horses: The Musical, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, June 2 to 7.

Stick a pony in your pocket – The Trotters are back and coming to town. Based on John Sullivan’s legendary television show, this critically acclaimed home-grown musical spectacular features cherished material from the series. With a script and original score written by John’s son, Jim Sullivan, and comedy giant Paul Whitehouse, prepare to get reacquainted with Britain’s most lovable rogues and experience the classic comedy brought to life on stage through an ingenious script and 20 songs. Del Boy, Rodney, Grandad, Cassandra, Raquel, Boycie, Marlene, Trigger, Denzil and Mickey Pearce – they’re all here.

Brackley Players present the dark comedy A is for Arsenic

Fans and critics alike praised Only Fools and Horses: The Musical in their droves during its triumphant West End run, The Sun awarded five stars, hailing it “One Del of a show!”, while the Daily Mirror said it was “a treat for Trotter fans” in their five-star review. The Sunday Times bestowed four stars and remarked that “Only Fools is a blast from our wide-boy past.” The Evening Standard also awarded four stars, complimenting the “unashamedly British night out.” The Daily Mail urged its readers to “raise a glass of Tittinger to Del Boy and Rodney as Only Fools and Horses storms the West End.”

The story takes audiences back in time, where it’s all kicking off in Peckham. While the yuppie invasion of London is in full swing, love is in the air as Del Boy sets out on the rocky road to find his soul mate, Rodney and Cassandra prepare to say ‘I do’, and even Trigger is gearing up for a date. Meanwhile, Boycie and Marlene give parenthood one final shot and Grandad takes stock of his life and decides the time has finally arrived to get his piles sorted.

With musical contributions from the iconic Chas & Dave, the beloved theme tune, and an array of brand-new songs full of character and cockney charm, it promises to be a right ol’ knees-up.

Visit royalandderngate.co.uk or call 01604 624811 to book.

Rebecca Cole sings at Thrapston Festival of Voice

2 THEATRE

A is for Arsenic, Brackley Baptist Church, May 28 to 30.

Brackley Players present David Pemberton’s dark comedy. It tells how a group of aspiring crime writers meet every week for an evening class under the critical eye of their tutor Trevor, a professional novelist and scriptwriter. When Trevor’s latest challenge to the group pushes one student too far, the chain of consequences could come straight from the pages of a crime novel. The play is directed by Alice Adams and features Josh Ryan, Amanda Howson, Fran Hollyoake, Jim Howson, Chris Epps and Katy Page. Alice said: “We’ve had a lot of fun rehearsing, and we can’t wait to welcome audiences in for an entertaining evening, with plenty of twists and turns!”

Visit brackleyplayers.org.uk to book.

Sally-Anne Haywood presents her new stand-up show, Egg Shortage

3 MUSIC

Thrapston Festival of Voice, May 30 to June 1.

Celebrate singing with performances from tenor Joshua Daniel & The Decibelles, the Ardea Consort with choral and consort repertoire from a variety of eras and genres, from from the ancient (Byrd, Monteverdi) to the modern (Whitacre, The Beatles), Thrapston Plaza Opera with a Beethoven double bill, and the soulful Rebecca Cole (pictured). There’s a vocal masterclass from BBC Singer and renowned professional baritone Jamie W Hall too. See thrapstonfov.com to book.

4 COMEDY

The D-Day Darlings bring wartime spirit to their concerts

Sally-Anne Hayward: Egg Shortage, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, May 31.

Sally’s approaching a certain age. So is she worried about being ‘over the hill’? Well not enough to stop her rolling playfully down the other side. Join her for tales of dating apps, fragile neighbours and more. Sally is best known for Known for Tell Teresa (BBC Radio Ulster),The Blame Game (BBC NI) and Elephant in the Room (BBC Radio 4). Visit royalandderngate.co.uk or call 01604 624811 to book.

5 MUSIC

The D-Day Darlings, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, June 3.

Following on from a stand out year commemorating D-Day 80 with a string of notable appearances including The One Show, Lorraine, BBC Radio 2 concert and on ITV’s D-Day 80 concert at The Royal Albert Hall, the wartime-inspired group are back by popular demand. Featuring music from their much-anticipated brand new album When The Lights Go On Again. expect an uplifting tribute to hope and heroes.

Visit royalandderngate.co.uk or call 01604 624811 to book.

Madcap stand-up Viggo Venn found fame on Britain's Got Talent

6 COMEDY

Viggo Venn, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, June 4.

Norwegian clown Viggo Venn moved to this country with one dream: to be a British comedian. After blowing away the competition in an explosion of hi-vis jackets, balloons, and joyous idiocy, Viggo became one of the most talked-about new entertainers in the country by winning Britain’s Got Talent in June 2023.

Visit royalandderngate.co.uk or call 01604 624811 to book.

7 MUSIC

Craig Revel Horwood: Revelations – Songs Boys Don’t Sing, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, May 30.

The dancer and Strictly favourite is also a renowned singer, and he’ll reveal his own, hidden talent during a night of big songs, tall tales and glamour. After starting as a dancer, he worked on the nation’s biggest musicals and became a choreographer, director and best-selling author. The songs on his recent album, Revelations, include covers of Don’t Rain On My Parade, As Long As He Needs Me and Memory. Craig said: “Each track on the album is traditionally associated with female singers, which presented a delightful challenge.”

Visit royalandderngate.co.uk or call 01604 624811 to book.

8 FAMILY THEATRE

The Smeds and The Smoos, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, June 5 to 7.

Soar into space with this Olivier Award-nominated adaptation of the much-loved book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler. On a far-off planet, Smeds and Smoos can’t be friends. So when a young Smed and Smoo fall in love and zoom off into space together, how will their families get them back? The show promises music, laughs and interplanetary adventures for everyone aged three and up. Its presented by Tall Stories – the company who brought The Gruffalo and Room on the Broom to life on stage.

Visit royalandderngate.co.uk or call 01604 624811 to book.

9 THEATRE

Blithe Spirit, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, until May 31.

Charles, a novelist, seeks help from medium Madame Arcati for his work, but things take an amusing turn as the ghost of this first wife starts haunting him and Ruth, his second wife. Noël Coward’s classic play is presented by The Wellingborough Technical Players.

Visit castletheatre.co.uk or call 01933 270 007 to book.

10 MUSIC

Beyond the Barricade, Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering, May 29.

The UK’s longest running musical theatre concert tour is back. Join the cast for two hours of the best of Broadway and the West End, featuring the songs that have made audiences return over and over again for more than 25 years. Enjoy numbers from The Phantom of the Opera, Jesus Christ Superstar, West Side Story, The Lion King, Blood Brothers, Miss Saigon, Hamilton and many others, climaxing with a spectacular finale from, of course, Les Misérables.

The show will feature Andy Reiss, David Fawcett, Katie Leeming and Sarah Ryan, who have all played principal roles in both the West End and UK Tours of Les Misérables, together with a live band who aim to capture the feel of the original orchestrations of the chosen musicals.

Visit lighthousetheatre.co.uk or call 01536 414141 to book.