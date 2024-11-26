Supergrass to play iconic I Should Coco album at Bedford Summer Sessions headline show

Supergrass will headline next summer.

Britpop icons Supergrass are the latest act which have been announced as headliners of the Bedford Summer Sessions which returns next year

The band will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of their iconic debut album, I Should Coco, by performing the album in full along with other fan favourites.

It’s a return to the town for the band, who played Esquires when no-one had heard of them in the 90s to promote the album the first time around.

Tickets for the gig which will take place at Bedford Park on Thursday, July 12, go on sale this Friday - November 29, at 9.30am.

Joining Supergrass will be The Coral and Willie J Healey. All three acts join previously announced headliners Rag'n'Bone Man and Simple Minds.

Supergrass’ debut album, I Should Coco, released in 1995, became an instant classic, earning the band a number one spot on the UK charts and cementing their place in British rock history.

With its infectious hit Alright, the Mercury-nominated album captured the energy and optimism of a generation, achieving platinum status and becoming one of the definitive records of the 90s.

Known for their blend of humour, energy, and eclectic influences - spanning rock, mod, glam, and punk - Supergrass created a distinctly British sound.

During their career, they would go on to produce five Top 10 albums and 10 Top 20 singles, with hits like Caught By The Fuzz, Mansize Rooster, Lenny and Pumping On Your Stereo.

Now, with original members Gaz Coombes, Mick Quinn, Danny Goffey, and Rob Coombes reunited, Supergrass’ Bedford Summer Sessions performance promises fans a rare, full-circle celebration of an era defining album that captured the spirit of the '90s and earned Supergrass an enduring place in British rock.

The Coral will be bringing their signature mix of '60s garage rock, psychedelic pop and folk-rock to Bedford Park.

Their 2002 self-titled debut topped the UK charts and earned them a Mercury Prize nomination.

Willie J Healey is a favourite of some of the biggest names in music, including Alex Turner, Joe Talbot and Jamie T. He released his latest album Bunny in 2023.

This latest line-up has been curated by Bedford Promoters The Pad Presents in association with Cuffe & Taylor and Live Nation.

Tickets will be available via www.smmrsessions.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.