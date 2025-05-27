Strictly's Dianne and Vito are Red Hot and Ready for Northampton

Vito Coppola and Dianne Buswell are teaming up for the show

A dynamic new dance show with a difference starring two Strictly favourites is heading to Northampton in July.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Red Hot and Ready promises to be “the ultimate high-voltage dance extravaganza,” exploding with jaw-dropping choreography, heart-pounding music and breathtaking moves, celebrating the joy of dance.

The show features Strictly Come Dancing professionals, 2024 winner Dianne Buswell and 2024 runner-up Vito Coppola.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dianne Buswell has been a two-time finalist during her seven years with Strictly Come Dancing, and last year won the show’s coveted Glitter Ball Trophy with partner Chris McCausland. She has won huge popularity thanks to her fun, quirky personality and dynamic dance style, not to mention her flaming red locks.

The previous year’s winner, Vito Coppola, who was one of the runners-up in last year’s show, has become a firm favourite with audiences in his two years with Strictly, renowned for his outstanding talent as well as his cheeky sense of humour. Dianne said: “I am truly excited to be going on tour with our magnificent new show with the most phenomenal partner Vito, and to sharing the love and the energy as we dance for you.” And Vito added: “I can't wait to be on tour with the amazing, beautiful, vibrant Dianne Buswell! It’s going to be red, it’s going to be hot, and we are going to be super ready and bring to you so much joy and smiles and happiness.”

The show brings together the Strictly pair with a cast of multi-disciplined dancers from around the world, as well as vocalists and a live band. It is created by Jason Gilkison, who has choreographed for artists including Lady Gaga, Kylie Minogue, Cher, Celine Dion, Robbie Williams, Andrea Bocelli, Take That, Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett and many more.

Red Hot and Ready is presented by Burn the Floor, the dance company widely credited with kick-starting the modern ballroom dance revolution following its 1999 World Premiere in Bournemouth. The explosive show was ahead of its time in combining the art and tradition of ballroom with rock and roll and electronic sounds, and has become known for its mesmerising choreography, ground-breaking moves and dazzling costumes and sets, along with its infectious and rebellious energy.

Red Hot and Ready comes to the Royal & Derngate on Wednesday July 2. Visit www.DianneandVito.co.uk to book.