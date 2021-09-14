Spitfire on display and battle re-enactments as popular Wicksteed at War returns

Wicksteed at War is back

Thousands of visitors are expected when military history event Wicksteed at War returns for the first time since 2018.

The family favourite weekend at Kettering's Wicksteed Park, one of the best free shows of its kind, has traditionally been held annually with huge crowds.

The 2019 event was put on hold due to events commemorating the 75th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy and last year it was cancelled due to Covid.

But this year it is back on September 25 and 26 with a weekend full of nostalgia and fun.

The show is free to enter and features an action-packed timetable featuring hundreds of battle re-enactors and vehicles on the show grounds.

The 2018 show attracted 18,000 visitors and although there won’t be a main arena this year, to prevent people gathering too close together, organisers promise there will be lots of exhibits and entertainment.

As well as a series of multi-period battle re-enactments, attractions also include:

- A Spitfire airplane on display next to the pavilion

- Replica First World War WW1 Mark IV tank built by TV daredevil Guy Martin

- Tank rides in the park

- A M41 Walker Bulldog tank

- Boot camp style fitness experience from Dean G Fitness

- Archery and axe throwing

- Celebration of 80 years of the RAF Air Cadets

- The British Army Royal Logistics Corp

- Emergency Services Cadets

- A wide range of military vehicles

Show director Tim Hawkes said: “We are very much looking forward to the show this, especially after being away for a few years.

“There is going to be a different layout this year and we have taken out the main arena due to Covid but there will be some new experiences too and plenty to see and do.”

Wicksteed Park head of sales and ,arketing, Rachel James, said: “We are so thrilled to welcome back Wicksteed at War this year.

"The park always looks amazing when it is transformed by a wonderful mixture of tanks, military vehicles, battle re-enactments, entertainment and stalls.”