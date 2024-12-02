Space to bring Blood and Bubblegum tour to Northampton this weekend
Space formed in the early 1990s and rose to prominence with their debut album Spiders which was released in 1996 and its follow up Tin Planet which followed in 1998.
They’re best known for singles including Female Of The Species, Me and You Versus The World, Neighbourhood, Avenging Angels and The Ballad Of Tom Jones – a duet with Cerys Matthews from Catatonia.
Their latest single, Blood and Bubblegum was released earlier this month.
Space melded dark humoured lyrics, indie rock and elements of hip-hop post-punk and techno.
They have sold millions of records worldwide and headline the Abington Square venue on Saturday, December 7.
Support is by Headfeeder. Tickets cost £22.50 in advance before fees via https://skiddle.com/e/38215907