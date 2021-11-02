Space bring Music For Pleasure Music For Pain tour to county

Space.

Liverpudlian alternative quartet Space head to the region for two gigs this month.

The band rose to prominence with their 1996 debut Spiders, which featured the hits Neighbourhood and Female of the Species.

Its successor Tin Planet reached number three on the UK album chart and included The Ballad Of Tom Jones which featured Cerys Matthews and Avenging Angels.

Their latest single Hell No is out now and their seventh album Music for Pleasure Music for Pain is due out this year.

Space headline The Picturedrome in Northampton on Friday, November 5, before playing The Core in Corby on Saturday, November 9.