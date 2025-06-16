Solstice Festival to return this weekend big band headliner Jazz Colossus

Jazz Colossus are headlining the main stage.

Jazz Colossus, Kings Gambit, The Joy Disposal Unit and Marabar Caves are among a host of acts who will be playing at the Solstice Festival this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual event, held at Duston Mill next to the Sixfields Stadium in Northampton, returns on Saturday, June 21.

The family day festival combines live music, street food stalls, wellbeing sessions and other activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The main stage will be headlined by 20-piece big band Jazz Colossus.

Duston Mill is hosting the Solstice Festival.

Other acts performing throughout the day include Kings Gambit, Lincoln Noel, Evan Fallon, a Taylor Swift tribute show by Taylored Swift, the Abington Wind Band, The Sweat and Glow Club, Mes Amies, The Good Fridays and All About Everything.

Darren Jones and friends will close the main stage with a set featuring guest vocalists including Alexis Spillane.

The alternative stage – curated by A Void Collective - will feature the Dodo Appreciation Society, The Keepers, Killer Saucers From Hell, Joy Disposal Unit, Blunden, ULV, Shooting At Fires, Marabar Caves, Maevis Darkhorse, Emmi Fortune and the NMPAT Rock, Pop and Ska Band.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the sun sets on the longest day of the year, festival goers will gather for a bonfire ceremony which will see a mini Stonehenge built from reclaimed pallets set alight – accompanied by fire dancers and drummers.

The event will be helping to raise money for The Lowdown, The Lewis Foundation and Animals In Need with 10 per cent of profits shared across these charities along with fundraising during the day.

The Solstice Festival takes place from midday until 11pm.

Tickets cost £15 for adults and £9 for children. Family tickets are available.

Admission for under 2s is free. Car parking is £2. Booking fees apply.

For more information, visit https://www.solsticefestival.co.uk