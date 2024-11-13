SOiL to play final ‘All Scars’ UK gig at the Roadmender this weekend

Chicago heavy rockers SOiL are heading to Northampton for the last date on their UK tour.

​The band, who have sold millions of records worldwide, head to the Northampton venue on Sunday, November 17.

SOiL formed in the late 1990s and are best known for their single Halo which featured on their second album Scars.

Their ‘Era’ set at the Northampton venue will see them performing songs exclusively from the 2001 album.

It will be the first time since the release of the album that SOiL has played an ‘All Scars’ set.

SOiL comprise of guitarist Adam Zadel, bassist Tim King, singer Ryan McCombs and drummer T.J. Taylor.

Joining SOIL will be Californian nu-metallers (Hed) P.E, Nonpoint and The Union Underground.

Tickets cost £25 in advance before booking fees via www.seetickets.com/event/soil/the-roadmender/2967633

For more information, visit https://www.soiltheband.com

