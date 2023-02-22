slowthai releases new album Ugly on March 3. Photo by George Muncey.

slowthai will be signing copies of new album Ugly at HMV in Northampton next week on the day his third record is released.

The Northampton musician will be at the store in the Grosvenor Shopping Centre from 11am on Friday, March 3, the same day he is due to play a sold-out gig at The Black Prince in Northampton.

Talking previously about new album Ugly, slowthai said: “The first album was the sound of where I’m from and everything I thought I knew.

“The second album is what was relevant to me at that moment in time, the present.

“And this album is completely me — about how I feel and what I want to be… it’s everything I’ve been leading up to.”

Access to next week’s event at HMV is limited to wristband holders only.

Wristbands are available as part of album and event entry bundles via HMV and are subject to availability while stocks last. For more details, visit http://ow.ly/g91c50MZcFr

The title of Ugly - an acronym for U Gotta Love Yourself - is tattooed beneath slowthai’s eye.

The album was recorded by producer Dan Carey in his home studio alongside frequent collaborator Kwes Darko.

It also features acts including Ethan P. Flynn, Jockstrap’s Taylor Skye, Beabadoobee guitarist Jacob Bugden, drummer Liam Toon and Fontaines D.C.

It feature singles Selfish and Feel Good as well as the tracks Yum, Sooner, Never Again, F**k It Puppet, HAPPY, UGLY, Falling, Wotz funny, Tourniquet and 25% Club.