blur. Photo by Kevin Westenberg.

blur will play their first headline show in eight years at Wembley Stadium in London next summer, with Northampton rapper slowthai among the acts supporting.

It will be the first time the quartet of Damon Albarn, Graham Coxon, Alex James and Dave Rowntree have played at the venue.

Joining blur and slowthai will be Self Esteem, whose band also features former Northampton resident Sophie Galpin, and London-based electro-pop duo Jockstrap.

Talking about the announcement Damon Albarn said: “We really love playing these songs and thought it's about time we did it again.”

Graham Coxon added: “I’m really looking forward to playing with my blur brothers again and revisiting all those great songs.

“blur live shows are always amazing for me. A nice guitar and an amp turned right up and loads of smiling faces.”

Following their 1991 debut album Leisure, blur went on to revolutionise the sound of English popular music with five successive number one albums Parklife (1994), The Great Escape (1995), Blur (1997), 13 (1999) and Think Tank (2003).

They released a string of Top 10 singles, which included two Number 1s with Country House and Beetlebum.

One of the biggest British bands of the last three decades, blur have previously won 10 NME Awards, six Q Awards, five BRIT Awards, an Ivor Novello Award and played live to thousands of fans across the world.

Their most recent album, The Magic Whip, topped the UK charts on its release in 2015.

Last week, slowthai returned with his new single I Know Nothing. He is expected to release his third album, the successor to 2021’s Tyron, next year.

Blur will headline Wembley Stadium on Saturday, July 8.

