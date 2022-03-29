slowthai shares life stories in new 18-part Mindset series

slowthai

slowthai has shared stories of growing up in Northampton and life lessons in a new 18-part audio series.

The rapper, currently on a UK tour promoting his second album Tyron, is one of the latest people to be featured on the broadcasting platform Mindset.

Each month, Mindset announces new audio collections with different artists.

Every collection is produced directly with them, allowing them to share stories and experiences in their own words.

Talking about his collection, slowthai said: “I think people know me from some of the more out-there stuff I do, but that’s not the whole story.

“With Mindset, I’m able to share a different side of myself and, hopefully, help those going through similar struggles feel understood and gain some positivity from this series.”

The Mindset app is available on both Apple and Android stores with the introduction and first episodes of each Mindset Collection available for free.

Other people to feature on it include musicians Summer Walker and Eric Nam, 6lack and Woosung

Mindset, which is based in Los Angeles, launched in February 2021 and subsequently raised more than $8.7m of investment funding.

For more details, visit https://www.getmindset.com

slowthai’s Mindset Collection episode list is:

Introduction

Episode 1: Mommy’s Boy

Episode 2: A Beautiful Little Alien

Episode 3: F*** the Internet

Episode 4: The Maddest Stories

Episode 5: Northampton’s Child

Episode 6: The Hate You Have Will Fade

Episode 7: Outro

Booster 1: 21 Questions

Booster 2: Pointless Opinions

Booster 3: Stand For Something

Booster 4: Happiness

Booster 5: My Favourite Movies

Booster 6: How To Make A Song

Booster 7: Don’t Take Life So Seriously

Booster 8: Tips To Buying a House

Booster 9: Get Out Of Bed