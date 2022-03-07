slowthai set to begin Hell Is Home tour this week

slowthai.

slowthai will finally begin his 13-date Hell Is Home tour to promote his second album Tyron this weekend.

The Northampton rapper originally announced the dates in February last year, the same month he released his chart-topping sophomore record.

The Hell Is Home gigs will see slowthai playing significantly bigger venues than the handful of intimate venues he played in August and September last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tour will begin in Dublin on Sunday, March 13, and will conclude with two nights at London’s O2 Academy in Brixton.

In November last year, slowthai played a run of dates in the US to promote Tyron and in January, was joined onstage by Lil Yachty at a gig in New York.

Tyron was the follow up to slowthai’s acclaimed debut album Nothing Great About Britain.

Last month, Denzel Curry released his new single Zatoichi which features slowthai. The track is taken from Curry’s upcoming album Melt My Eyez See Your Future.

Later this year, slowthai will play more dates in the US including at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival before returning to the UK and Europe for more festival dates this summer.

slowthai will play the following dates:

March 13, Dublin, Ireland, Olympia Theatre

March 17, Manchester, 02 Victoria Warehouse

March 18, Leeds, University Refectory

March 20, Glasgow, 02 Academy

March 21, Newcastle, 02 City Hall

March 22, Liverpool, Mountford Hall

March 24, Nottingham, Rock City

March 25, Norwich, UEA

March 26, Birmingham, 02 Institute

March 27, Cardiff, The Great Hall

March 29, Southampton, 02 Guildhall

March 30, London, 02 Academy, Brixton