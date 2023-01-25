slowthai will release Ugly in March.

slowthai has today announced details of forthcoming album Ugly and released new single Selfish.

The record, due out on Friday, March 3, will follow 2021 album Tyron and his 2019 debut Nothing Great About Britain.

An acronym for U Gotta Love Yourself, Ugly has been described as an album which will show a side of the Northampton rapper people will not have heard before.

Ugly is touted as melding rock and singing with the rap of his previous records.

This transition in sound can be heard on the abrasive new single Selfish which has been released today.

Ugly was recorded by producer Dan Carey in his home studio alongside frequent collaborator Kwes Darko.

It also features acts including Ethan P. Flynn, Jockstrap’s Taylor Skye, Beabadoobee guitarist Jacob Bugden, drummer Liam Toon and Fontaines D.C.

While slowthai will inevitably head out on a UK tour at some stage this year to support his new record, he is also due to join Blur at Wembley stadium in July.

Today, slowthai’s YouTube page is live streaming the rapper in a room, lined with mirrors.

Ugly will be available digitally, on CD and different variants of vinyl.

As well as a standard pressing on black vinyl, Ugly will be available on transparent red via independent record stores.

