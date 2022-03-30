Singer-songwriter Nick Corbin brings solo acoustic tour to county

Nick Corbin plays the Old Grammarians in Wellingborough next Thursday

The former frontman of New Street Adventure is playing a gig at the Old Grammarians Association on Oxford Street in Wellingborough next Thursday (April 7).

All tickets have been sold, but there are a limited amount of spaces available for walk-ins on the night, and admission will be £7. Doors open at 8pm.

The tour started earlier this month in Liverpool and Corbin has so far played in places such as Liverpool, Glasgow, Birmingham, Bournemouth and Newcastle, and now he is heading for Wellingborough.

Nick Corbin is the former frontman of 'soul-indie' band New Street Adventure

Corbin was the singer and songwriter for New Street Adventure, whose sound he described 'as soulful indie'.

They disbanded in 2018 having released two excellent albums on the legendary Acid Jazz label, 2014's No Hard Feelings and Stubborn Sons in 2017.

It was then time to go it alone and in June, 2020, Corbin released his first solo album entitled Sweet Escape.

The Wellingborough gig is being put on by Stephen 'Meds' Medlin, and he is promising those going along a special night.

"You will witness a talent with a voice that captivates," said Medlin.

"He will be singing his own fantastic songs, some new, some from solo album, some from the New Street Adventure years, as well as a selection of cover versions too."