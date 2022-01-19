Shaun Williamson set to bring 'Barrioke' show to Roadmender

Barrioke is heading to the Roadmender.

Fans of karaoke and former Eastenders actor Shaun Williamson are in for a treat in April when Barrioke heads to the Roadmender.

The star of the BBC1 soap and shows including Extras and Life's Too Short is bringing his Barrioke show to the Northampton venue.

Williamson will be performing a set of karaoke sing-along hits and there will also be the chance for audience members to join him on the mic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His latest run of Barrioke dates follows other successful shows at venues and festivals across the UK last year.

The night will also feature DJs playing songs to keep the party going.

Williamson played the cult character Barry Evans in Eastenders between 1994 and 2004 and has gone onto star in dozens of shows since, more recently on Al Murray’s Great British Pub Quiz.

Barrioke is at the Northampton venue on Friday, April 15, from 7.30pm to 11.30pm.