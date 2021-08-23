Shambala team return with ‘mini festival’ Shambino this week

The Shambino Festival begins this Thursday.

The Shambino festival begins on Thursday and tickets are still available for the scaled down version of Shambala.

The four-day festival has been organised by the team behind Shambala and it is being held at the same Northamptonshire site where the latter would normally take place.

Due to the ongoing impact of the coronavirus, organisers again decided not to hold a regular Shambala festival this year, instead opting to hold Shambino for those who are keen to experience the event on a smaller scale.

Festival Co-founder Sid Sharma said: “We were cautious when initially releasing tickets for Shambino and held back some while we worked through the implications of the Stage 4 announcement.

“We now feel comfortable releasing a handful more tickets - though Shambino remains a third of the size of Shambala, so this really is a once in a lifetime opportunity to get all the magic of Shambala, distilled in an intimate, end of Summer knees up for a few thousand lucky people.”

Designed as a dinky distillation of all things Shambala, Shambino has a capacity of 5,000.

It will still feature more than 100 acts performing across 10 stages with festival goers able to enjoy the likes of Steam Down, Snazzback, Wheel Up, HENGE, K.O.G and Maja Nela, Beth Rowley and Martha Tilston, The Nextmen, 2 Bad Mice, The Freestylers, DJ Dazee and Nicky Blackmarket.

True to Shambala form, the four-day programme is bursting with workshops, kids’ activities, debates and interactive, immersive nonsense, from old favourites like Power Ballad Yoga and the legendary Carnival Parade.

Festival-goers can expect venues and areas including Chai Wallahs, The Enchanted Woods, Sankofa's, Playtopia, The Carnival, The Roots Yard, Barrio, The Healing Meadow, Police Rave Unit and Dance Workshops as well as takeovers from the likes of Swingamajig, Rebel Soul, The Social Club, The Phantom Laundry and Compass Presents.

Shambino will also host The Shambolympics, with chaotically creative and delightfully daft games from sock wrestling to drag relay racing, interpretive dance racing and disco dodgeball – all culminating in The Sunday Finals, where one team will be crowned Shamolympic gold medal champions.

Shambala has always stayed true to its principle of ‘purposeful hedonism’ over its long history.

This means throwing the best party, with as little impact on the environment and inspiring people to make a difference.

The event will be meat and fish free and festival goers will need to bring their own water bottle and mug.

Boutique camping is available too for those who want to treat this as their staycation of the summer. From fancy tipis - kitted out with plush trimmings to pre-pitched salvaged tents from sustainable camping gear gurus Camplight.

Shambino takes place from Thursday, August 26 to Sunday, August 29.

Tier 3 tickets for adults cost £149 and a £40 Community Indemnity Pledge.

Concessions are available for different age groups.