See the cream of Northamptonshire's art at major exhibition

Paintings, sculptures and original print work by some of the county’s best artists are going on show in Northampton next month.

​The Northampton Town & County Art Society presents its 108th Annual Exhibition at Northampton Museum and Art Gallery in Guildhall Road from November 8 to January 11.

The society was set up in 1913 by a group of local artists – and they have exhibited their finest and most recent artworks every year since, including through both world wars.

Featuring the works of professional and celebrated local artists, this year’s exhibition will again include art by non-society members which bring a fresh edge to an already popular show, and adds to the rich variety of styles and media from the cream of Northamptonshire artists.

The exhibition remains a showcase for Northamptonshire's artists, and is a major event in the county's art calendar. The majority of work will be available for sale, offering an ideal opportunity to buy a unique Christmas present.

Society president Cordell Garfield said: “The Northampton Town and County Art Society’s annual exhibition is the high point of Northampton’s art programme, and the culmination of a long established relationship with the Northampton Museum and Art Gallery.

"To be able to exhibit at the town’s prestigious art space is a great honour for the society.”

The society has long held a reputation for the high quality of its artists and their work. From its beginnings, a number of its members have been members of the Royal Society of British Artists and associates of the Royal College of Art. Its first exhibition consisted of 84 pictures, made by around 30 artists.

By the 1980s, around 75 per cent of the membership had undergone full-time training at art school or art college. It still strives to maintain its tradition of professionalism and skill, balanced by an element of variety and innovation.

Each year the society attracts new exhibitors to have their work hung alongside established members. The annual event is known for its rigorous selection process.

Opening times are Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 5pm, and on Sunday from 12 noon to 5pm.

Visit northamptonmuseums.com or sites.google.com/site/northamptontandcartsoc for details.