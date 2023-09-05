Sarpa Salpa. Photo by Ali Kellythorn.

Alternative pop quartet Sarpa Salpa have revealed plans to split, but will be bowing out in style with one final headline gig at the Roadmender.

Sarpa Salpa revealed on Facebook this week the band has ‘sadly run out of steam’ – thanking everyone who has supported them over the last seven years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Addressing fans on their social media platforms, the band said: “After seven years, 238 gigs, 21 songs released and countless hours spent together and with you, we’re sorry to announce we’ve decided to bring Sarpa Salpa to an end.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“There’s no big dramatic reason, we just feel like things have come to a natural end and we’ve taken this project as far as we can.

Most Popular

“We’ve had some incredible experiences, from going to France, Germany and the USA, to being played on national radio with almost every release, and we want to thank each and every one of you for being on this journey with us and supporting us in any way, big or small.

“We want to give a special thank you to our manager Kev and his wife Sally who helped us achieve so many of the things we were able to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The four of us are still best mates and didn’t take this decision lightly.

“We love this band, we love you guys and we love each other, we’ve just sadly run out of steam.

“From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for everything.”

Sarpa will play one final headline gig at the Roadmender in Northampton on Friday, October 13.

They will also release a final EP, 4EVA on October 6.

At their final gig, Sarpa will be playing every song they have released.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarpa Salpa’s latest single Simple Pleasures was released last month and follows tracks including Dreaming, She Never Lies and Stick To What You Know.

The band recently headlined The Charles Bradlaugh in Northampton as part of this year’s Twinfest Festival and opened for Electric Six at gigs across the country.