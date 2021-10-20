Sarpa Salpa picked to play South By Southwest festival

Sarpa Salpa will play South By Southwest next year.

Sarpa Salpa will head to Austin, Texas, in March after being picked to play at next year’s South By Southwest festival.

The annual event has grown into one of the best-known music, film and interactive media festivals and conferences on the calendar and promotes up-and-coming talent from across the world.

Meg Amirghiasvand, bassist in the Northants based indie quartet, said: “It sounds cliché, but being invited to join the line up at SXSW is such a huge honour.

“So many bands apply every year so to be part of the small few who get selected is a massive confidence boost for us, particularly as we prepare to release some new music.

“We’re so excited to get out to Texas, meet new people, perform in new places and hopefully make some new fans.”

South by Southwest, abbreviated as SXSW, takes place from March 14 to 20.

It provides a platform for mainly new and developing acts to enhance their careers by reaching new audiences and attendees.

Showcases are curated by South By Southwest in collaboration with record labels, booking agencies, management and PR firms, export offices, publishers, media outlets, lifestyle brands, festivals and others.

Gigs take place in venues, bars, clubs, parks, churches and hotels around downtown Austin.

Meg is joined in Sarpa Salpa by singer Marcus Marooth, guitarist George Neath and drummer Charlie Doe.

The band recently played a homecoming gig at the Roadmender in Northampton following a run of dates across the UK.

They release their new single, Your House, on Friday October 29 and will play a run of shows across the UK in February prior to their trip to the States.

Other acts representing the UK next year will be Enjoyable Listens, HMLTD, Meatraffle, Phobophobes and Yard Act.