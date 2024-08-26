Rolling Thunder join acts at third annual ‘Live At A5’ all-dayer

Rolling Thunder. Photo by Joe Westley.

Rolling Thunder will be headlining the Live By The A5 festival which returns this weekend.

The event takes place at Peggottys Lounge at Foster’s Booth on Saturday, August 31, for the third successive year.

Joining the headliners will be The Barratts, MLC3, Latent Dream, Petrichor, Lilith’s Army and Marbar Caves.

Music is from 3pm. Admission is free.

Headliners and organisers Rolling Thunder release their new single Laserhead on Friday which follows January’s track Paywall.

For more information visit linktr.ee/rollingthunderbanduk