Roll up, roll up! Kettering funfair returns this week

A previous Kettering fun fair.

There will be candy floss and thrills aplenty when a popular funfair returns to Kettering later this week.

The weather may forecast it to be wet, but John Thurston & Son's autumn fair still promises fun for all the family between Thursday and Saturday (September 9 to 11).

The Northampton Road recreation ground once again hosts the event which is on from 5pm to 10pm on Thursday and Friday and 2pm to 10pm on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the opening night is 'cheap night' with all rides at reduced prices.

Entry to the fair is free.

A fair spokesman said: "With adult rides, kids rides, a funhouse and loads of stalls with prizes there’s something for everyone."

The event comes just a couple of months after John Thurston & Son's summer feast fair which was 'bigger and better' than ever before, with rides including the waltzer, twister, orbiter, dodgems, superstar, vortex and jumping frogs.