A huge summertime gig at Northampton’s Franklin’s Gardens has been announced.

Sir Rod Stewart is set to play at Northampton Saints’ cinch stadium on Wednesday June 28, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rod’s UK Summer Tour dates come as part of his Global Hits Tour – and the 2023 performances will be packed with show-stopping classics and fan-favourites from across his impressive career.

Rod Stewart is coming to Northampton.

Most Popular

“My favourite memories have been summer nights with a beer or two alongside the best fans in the world,” said Rod.

“I’m impatiently awaiting this summer, playing at a variety of special venues – football, cricket and rugby stadiums, estates, and castles! We’ll all be dancing under the stars.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rod has won a countless number of the industry’s highest awards – among them, two inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the ASCAP Founders Award for songwriting, and Grammy Living Legend.

In 2016, he officially became ‘Sir Rod Stewart’ after being knighted by Prince William at Buckingham Palace for his services to music and charity.

His visit to cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens will be Rod’s first-ever appearance in Northampton.

Pre-sale tickets are available from Thursday (February 16) for all Saints subscribers within a 24-hour priority window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

General sale tickets will go on sale from Friday (February 17). VIP Hospitality Packages will also go on sale with general sale.