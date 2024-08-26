Torus release their debut album in September.

Torus will be celebrating the release of their debut album with a headline gig at The Garibaldi.

The Milton Keynes rock trio ​comprise of singer and guitarist Alfie Glass, bassist Harry Quinn and drummer Jack Orr.

Their self-titled 12-track album is released on September 13 and features the singles This Feeling, Avalanche, Into The Clear and When It Comes which have all been released this year.

The album is available digitally, on CD and on limited edition cream vinyl and available to pre-order now.

Support at the Bailiff Street venue in Northampton on Friday, August 30 is by Thistle.

There will also be DJs playing and a pool tournament from 4pm.

Fans will also be able to buy advance copies of the album. Admission is free.

On Saturday, September 14, Torus are playing an in-store performance at HMV in Milton Keynes and will be signing copies of their debut album.

For more information, visit https://www.torusband.com